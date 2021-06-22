Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite





If you buy the Switch Lite on Amazon right now, you will receive its own signature micro SD card by SanDisk, 128GB in size, for free. Usually, the card adds 35$ on top of the regular price, but for a limited time, it's included in the package for completely free.





The same deal applies for all colors of the Nintendo Switch Lite—whether blue, yellow, coral, gray, or turquoise. You can only get the 128GB size for free, however; if you go for any other size, you'll have to pay its original price on top of the base cost of the console.









The SD card that comes with the Nintendo is probably the best ever that you can get for the console. It's manufactured by one of the top SD card brands in the world (SanDisk), and comes with blazing read speeds of up to 100MB per second, and write speeds of up to 90MB.





Remember, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the stripped-down version of the original Switch: it's much cheaper, but comes without the Joy-Con controllers and various other features. Yet that's exactly why we never see many significant discounts on the Switch Lite, as it's already a good deal cheaper than the regular version.





That's why if you're thinking of getting the Nintendo Switch, now might probably be the best time. You'll definitely use that 128GB of storage, as the device itself comes with a meager 32GB, a portion of which is taken up by the system itself and is unusable. If you are anything like the average gamer, those will fill up pretty quick and you might be glad to have gotten that SD card for free!

Amazon's Prime Day Deals are still in full swing, and all kinds of deals have been cropping up left and right over the last 24 hours. The latest one to catch our attention has been a sweet offer on the most classic of gaming consoles: the Nintendo Switch (the Lite version).