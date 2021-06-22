Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite

Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you buy the Switch Lite on Amazon right now, you will receive its own signature micro SD card by SanDisk, 128GB in size, for free. Usually, the card adds 35$ on top of the regular price, but for a limited time, it's included in the package for completely free.
The SD card that comes with the Nintendo is probably the best ever that you can get for the console. It's manufactured by one of the top SD card brands in the world (SanDisk), and comes with blazing read speeds of up to 100MB per second, and write speeds of up to 90MB.
That's why if you're thinking of getting the Nintendo Switch, now might probably be the best time. You'll definitely use that 128GB of storage, as the device itself comes with a meager 32GB, a portion of which is taken up by the system itself and is unusable. If you are anything like the average gamer, those will fill up pretty quick and you might be glad to have gotten that SD card for free!