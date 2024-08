Amazon might finally launch the upgraded paid Alexa this fall

Video credit – Amazon





On top of the new Alexa, the company is gearing up to introduce the previously rumored Project Metis , a web-based chatbot designed to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini head-to-head.The revamped Amazon Alexa aims to sound more chatty and engaging. It will pick up on the unique voices of users and even ask questions about them to offer better assistance down the line.All of this aligns perfectly with the latest trends in AI and voice assistants. For instance, ChatGPT started rolling out its new Voice Mode , capable of sensing your emotions for more genuine, real-time chats. On top of that, Apple is giving Siri a makeover to sound more conversational and natural . Now, Alexa is also joining the trend. So, companies are striving to make their assistants feel more human, which I think can be a little unsettling.