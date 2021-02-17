Make reading cool again with these deeply discounted Amazon Kindle devices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The greatest thing about Woot's latest one-day-only Amazon Kindle sale is that it gives you quite a few options, starting as low as $49.99 and going all the way up to $149.99. We know, 150 bucks might seem a little steep for a "rudimentary" device incapable of doing much more than help you catch up on your reading, but at the same time, it's important to point out a brand-new Kindle Oasis goes for a whopping $250 and up on Amazon right now.
If you're on a tight budget or don't need "free cellular support", you can spend $129.99 on a Wi-Fi-only 32GB Kindle Oasis (2017) in your choice of gold or gray colors. Or you can opt for a $49.99 Kindle Voyage (2014) with... significantly humbler features (almost) across the board.
We're talking a modest 4GB local digital hoarding room, no water protection, and no optional cellular connectivity, although the smaller 6-inch screen is actually just as sharp, the built-in light just as handy, and the battery life similarly impressive, at up to six weeks between charges in "normal" use.
Both the Amazon Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis on sale at these special prices today are sold in "like new" refurbished condition, shipping directly from Amazon's warehouses with a 90-day Woot warranty included.