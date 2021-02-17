Make reading cool again with these deeply discounted Amazon Kindle devices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Even though Valentine's Day is in the rearview mirror, we're pretty sure many of our readers have loved ones who would appreciate getting a Kindle Oasis or Voyage as a token of appreciation for being by their side (physically or virtually) during these trying times.





The greatest thing about Woot's latest one-day-only Amazon Kindle sale is that it gives you quite a few options, starting as low as $49.99 and going all the way up to $149.99. We know, 150 bucks might seem a little steep for a "rudimentary" device incapable of doing much more than help you catch up on your reading, but at the same time, it's important to point out a brand-new Kindle Oasis goes for a whopping $250 and up on Amazon right now.





Granted, the model currently sold at 100 bucks less than that is released in 2017 rather than 2019, but in addition to a large, high-res, and glare-free 7-inch display, a built-in light, and waterproof design, the affordable oldie also has a generous 32 gigs of internal storage space and AT&T cellular support going for it.





If you're on a tight budget or don't need "free cellular support", you can spend $129.99 on a Wi-Fi-only 32GB Kindle Oasis (2017) in your choice of gold or gray colors. Or you can opt for a $49.99 Kindle Voyage (2014) with... significantly humbler features (almost) across the board.





We're talking a modest 4GB local digital hoarding room, no water protection, and no optional cellular connectivity, although the smaller 6-inch screen is actually just as sharp, the built-in light just as handy, and the battery life similarly impressive, at up to six weeks between charges in "normal" use.





Both the Amazon Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis on sale at these special prices today are sold in "like new" refurbished condition, shipping directly from Amazon's warehouses with a 90-day Woot warranty included.

E-book readers haven't been in the spotlight much in the last few years, naturally losing the popularity (and functionality) fight to full-featured tablets, but for the right kind of person, the right Kindle model can be an extremely thoughtful gift... that won't break the bank for the one doing the gifting.