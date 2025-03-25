Start your spring in color with Amazon's state-of-the-art Kindle Colorsoft at a record high discount
Have you decided what deeply discounted smartphone, tablet, or wireless earbuds you'll get this Amazon Big Spring festival? If so, it might be time to pay some attention to a slightly more overlooked product category too and think about purchasing the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition while it's available at its lowest price to date.
This is Amazon's first-ever color e-reader, and after making its commercial debut at a list price of $279.99 less than six months ago, you can now save a very cool (and totally unprecedented) 55 bucks. Perhaps even more impressively, the 32GB storage-packing Kindle Colorsoft can be bundled with a nice leather cover and a handy wireless charging dock at a heftier $104 discount from a regular combined price of $362.97.
Both these Big Spring deals come with no special requirements or strings attached, which means that you don't need to be a Prime member to save as much as 104 bucks this week... or while supplies last.
Not exactly praised by its early adopters for a 7-inch color display with up to 300 ppi (pixel-per-inch) resolution that definitely seems to look better on paper than out in the real world, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature is still an undeniably cutting-edge e-book reader that shines as far as battery life is concerned.
Believe it or not, a single (USB-C) charge should keep this bad boy going for up to eight weeks, and that's despite the fancy new device offering a very handy (and, you might think, energy-consuming) front light for all nighttime readers.
Like the slightly cheaper Kindle Paperwhite but unlike the entry-level Kindle and the super-expensive Kindle Scribe, the Colorsoft can be taken to the pool without much worrying thanks to an IPX8-rated "waterproof" build. Meanwhile, the screen bezels are... not exactly slim, but the "flush-front" design further adds to the mainstream appeal of a virtually unbeatable value proposition in a... not exactly very crowded e-reader industry right now.
