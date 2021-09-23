Huge new sale lets you buy a whole bunch of Amazon Fire tablets and Kindles for peanuts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In a way, the same goes for Amazon's latest line of Fire tablets, which actually includes two models priced lower than $140 capable of doing a lot more than just replacing your physical library while still not satisfying the needs of all types of bargain hunters out there.





That's because you often get the chance to buy older Fires and Kindles for peanuts in refurbished condition, which just so happens to be the case right now over at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is holding another one of its iconic one-day-only sales, and this one simply looks spectacular from both a quality and quantity standpoint.













There are no less than 13 different devices up for grabs at crazy low prices at the time of this writing, as well as seven already listed as out of stock, strongly suggesting you'll have to hurry to make sure all the others don't go away ahead of the promotion's official expiration time too.





Although it's certainly not easy to choose the best products from this incredibly extensive list, you can't go wrong when opting for the newest bargains sold alongside a 90-day warranty.





We're talking the 2017-released Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 slates, available for anywhere between $17.99 (!!!) and $69.99 depending on the exact model and "labeled condition" you'll end up going with, as well as 2019's entry-level Kindle e-reader, which you can currently purchase for as little as $39.99 with lockscreen ads and 4GB storage.







Released all the way back in 2015, the 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite with a built-in light and 300 ppi e-paper display is nothing to sneeze at either when fetching a measly $39.99, and the same goes for 2016's $32.99 Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB local digital hoarding room and 1.5GB RAM on deck.





Of course, if you really want to keep your pre-holiday season spending to a minimum, you'll need to settle for an even older device with humbler features. Namely, something like the $19.99 fourth-gen Kindle from 2011 (yikes) or the $20.99 and up third-gen Kindle Fire HD 7 (yes, Kindle Fire HD 7) from 2013.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up