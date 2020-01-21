Amazon revives some of its top Black Friday deals for extensive new sale on Fire tablets





Most of these excellent new deals are essentially revivals of the company's holiday 2019 promotions, although the entry-level Fire 7 model, for instance, costs $5 more than back when it was available at an all-time low price. That means the 7-incher is currently marked down by 15 bucks in both 16 and 32GB storage configurations, as well as a wide range of paint jobs.



The Fire HD 8, meanwhile, is once again discounted by an unbeatable $30, equating to a hefty 38 percent off the regular price of the 8-inch Android-based tablet with 16 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a slightly humbler 27 percent shaved off the MSRP of a 32 gig version. Keep in mind that this mid-sized device was last refreshed way back in 2018 , unlike the Fire HD 10 , which received an upgrade the month before Black Friday 2019.



Incredibly enough, that didn't stop Amazon from taking 50 bucks off the list price of the hot new 10-incher during the holiday shopping season, and the same discount applies to both the 32 and 64GB storage configurations of the latest Fire HD 10 edition yet again.



But wait, there's more. The kid-friendly Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 are also on sale at substantial price cuts ranging from $40 to $50. These deals are not quite as unusual as those offered for buyers of "regular" Fire tablet variants, making one or two appearances in the relatively short period since Black Friday. That doesn't make them any less compelling, though, especially considering the 2-year worry-free guarantee included with these robust, colorful, and always affordable Fire Kids Edition tablets.