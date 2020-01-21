Amazon revives some of its top Black Friday deals for extensive new sale on Fire tablets
The Fire HD 8, meanwhile, is once again discounted by an unbeatable $30, equating to a hefty 38 percent off the regular price of the 8-inch Android-based tablet with 16 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a slightly humbler 27 percent shaved off the MSRP of a 32 gig version. Keep in mind that this mid-sized device was last refreshed way back in 2018, unlike the Fire HD 10, which received an upgrade the month before Black Friday 2019.
Incredibly enough, that didn't stop Amazon from taking 50 bucks off the list price of the hot new 10-incher during the holiday shopping season, and the same discount applies to both the 32 and 64GB storage configurations of the latest Fire HD 10 edition yet again.
But wait, there's more. The kid-friendly Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 are also on sale at substantial price cuts ranging from $40 to $50. These deals are not quite as unusual as those offered for buyers of "regular" Fire tablet variants, making one or two appearances in the relatively short period since Black Friday. That doesn't make them any less compelling, though, especially considering the 2-year worry-free guarantee included with these robust, colorful, and always affordable Fire Kids Edition tablets.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):