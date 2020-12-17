Amazon is holding a huge last-minute Christmas sale on all kinds of data storage devices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Amazon's latest massive 24-hour-only sale on data storage devices will serve the needs of basically every type of digital hoarder under the sun, no matter if you're using an Android handset, iPhone, PC, dedicated camera, or want to easily take your content with you wherever you go on a portable SSD.



As far as external mobile storage expansion solutions are concerned, it's incredibly hard to beat the newest discounts on the crazy popular 512GB SanDisk Extreme and Ultra microSDXC UHS-I cards. The former is faster than the latter, mind you, supporting up to 160MB/s read and 60MB/s write speeds, as well as 4K UHD video and music storage, fetching a whopping $120 less than its usual price of $200.



That equates to a huge 60 percent markdown, but since the Ultra model is normally cheaper, going for $180, the same exact $120 discount means an even heftier 67 percent is currently slashed off its list price.



If you can settle for a little less external room on your Android phone and tablet, the SanDisk Ultra microSD card is on sale at 31 and 45 percent discounts in 200 and 256GB variants respectively, while a "mobile gaming"-friendly 256GB Extreme model can be had for an extremely limited time for 22 percent less than usual.



But Amazon has decent data storage solutions from a few other brands on sale at special prices today too, including a number of "high-performance" Lexar memory cards and several "Elite Class" PNY microSD versions. These are not as deeply discounted as the aforementioned SanDisk products, but that's because they're not typically quite as expensive.



Last but certainly not least, iPhone and iPad owners who can't afford the "luxury" of using a microSD card will need to settle for a 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Go at a decent 20 percent discount if they can't make do with their basic internal and cloud storage options.

