Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
Release dates Wearables

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good
Amazfit just announced its three new smartwatches which all come with the company’s new proprietary Zepp OS. All watches promise weeks of battery life, a bunch of health and fitness features, and plenty of customization options. Oh, and they also look pretty good and come at a nice price. Here they are.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro



This is the highest-end smartwatch out of the three. It has a stylish and modern-looking design with a big, round display encased in an aluminum body. The GTR 3 Pro comes in two color options: Madrid Infinite Black and Madrid Brown Leather, with the latter one, as its name suggests, using a leather band. The smartwatch’s weight is 32g.

Оn the right side of the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch we find a button and digital crown, possibly similar in function to the one found on the Apple Watch. Located in between them is the microphone.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with 331 ppi (pixels per inch). This means that the display should be sharp and vivid. The screen-to-body ratio of the watch is 70.6%, which is impressive for a wearable device. For example, the one of the Apple Watch Series 6 is only 60%.

This smartwatch’s Zepp OS comes with over 150 built-in sports modes for activity tracking. It also monitors your stress levels giving you 24/7 health stats. The interface is customizable with more than 150 watch faces and an option to create your own watch face that is to come soon.

The GTR 3 Pro also has 2.3GB of storage for music, a speaker, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Battery-wise, the GTR 3 Pro uses a 450mAh cell. According to Amazfit, this battery should be good for up to 12 days of use without charging.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro price starts at $229.99. The watch is already available at the US and European Amazfit Stores.



Amazfit GTR 3



The non-Pro GTR 3 smartwatch has a very similar-looking design. It uses an aluminum casing and comes in two color options: Verona Thunder Black and Verona Beige.

This smartwatch weighs 32g. It has the same crown-and-button controls as the Pro model and runs the same Zepp OS with over 150 watch faces and activity tracking modes.

What’s different about the Amazfit GTR 3 is its screen size, which is smaller at 1.39 inches. The screen is still an AMOLED panel but with a lower resolution and a pixel density of 326 ppi. The 66% screen-to-body ratio of the GTR 3 is worse than the GTR 3 Pro, but still impressive.

But a smaller screen and resolution also have their benefits. The Amazfit GTR 3 has the same 450mAh battery found in its Pro brother, but it can last up to 21 days on a single charge. This is almost double the battery life of the GTR 3 Pro.

You should keep in mind that the GTR 3 does not have music storage, a speaker, or Wi-Fi connectivity. The lack of a speaker means that this smartwatch does not support Bluetooth calls.

The Amazfit GTR 3’s pricing starts at $179.99 and the watch is already available at the US and European Amazfit stores.
 


Amazfit GTS 3



The GTS 3 is the third new smartwatch from the lineup. According to Amazfit, it is the most sports-oriented one. It has a large square display and a thin and lightweight design. The GTS 3 weighs just 24.4g.

Amazfit’s GTS 3 comes in three color options: Zurich Brown, Zurich White, and Zurich Black. It has a crown on the right side of its aluminum body.

The square screen of the Amazfit GTS 3 measures 1.75 inches. It is a high-resolution AMOLED panel with 341 ppi and a high screen-to-body ratio of 72.4%.

Just like the GTR 3, the GTS 3 lacks a speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity, and music storage. It runs the same Zepp OS as the rest with more than 150 sport activity modes, 8 of which activate automatically.

To make the GTS 3 so slim and lightweight, Amazfit had to put a smaller battery in it - a 250mAh unit, to be exact. This battery, according to Amazfit, is still good for up to 12 days of use without recharging.

The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in the US soon with a starting price of $179.99. The GTS 3 is already available at the European Amazfit stores.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
-36%
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android
ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G
Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless