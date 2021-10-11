Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good

Amazfit GTS 3





The GTS 3 is the third new smartwatch from the lineup. According to Amazfit, it is the most sports-oriented one. It has a large square display and a thin and lightweight design. The GTS 3 weighs just 24.4g.Amazfit’s GTS 3 comes in three color options: Zurich Brown, Zurich White, and Zurich Black. It has a crown on the right side of its aluminum body.The square screen of the Amazfit GTS 3 measures 1.75 inches. It is a high-resolution AMOLED panel with 341 ppi and a high screen-to-body ratio of 72.4%.Just like the GTR 3, the GTS 3 lacks a speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity, and music storage. It runs the same Zepp OS as the rest with more than 150 sport activity modes, 8 of which activate automatically.To make the GTS 3 so slim and lightweight, Amazfit had to put a smaller battery in it - a 250mAh unit, to be exact. This battery, according to Amazfit, is still good for up to 12 days of use without recharging.The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in the US soon with a starting price of $179.99. The GTS 3 is already available at the European Amazfit stores.