Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good0
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
This is the highest-end smartwatch out of the three. It has a stylish and modern-looking design with a big, round display encased in an aluminum body. The GTR 3 Pro comes in two color options: Madrid Infinite Black and Madrid Brown Leather, with the latter one, as its name suggests, using a leather band. The smartwatch’s weight is 32g.
Оn the right side of the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch we find a button and digital crown, possibly similar in function to the one found on the Apple Watch. Located in between them is the microphone.
This smartwatch’s Zepp OS comes with over 150 built-in sports modes for activity tracking. It also monitors your stress levels giving you 24/7 health stats. The interface is customizable with more than 150 watch faces and an option to create your own watch face that is to come soon.
The GTR 3 Pro also has 2.3GB of storage for music, a speaker, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Battery-wise, the GTR 3 Pro uses a 450mAh cell. According to Amazfit, this battery should be good for up to 12 days of use without charging.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro price starts at $229.99. The watch is already available at the US and European Amazfit Stores.
Amazfit GTR 3
The non-Pro GTR 3 smartwatch has a very similar-looking design. It uses an aluminum casing and comes in two color options: Verona Thunder Black and Verona Beige.
What’s different about the Amazfit GTR 3 is its screen size, which is smaller at 1.39 inches. The screen is still an AMOLED panel but with a lower resolution and a pixel density of 326 ppi. The 66% screen-to-body ratio of the GTR 3 is worse than the GTR 3 Pro, but still impressive.
But a smaller screen and resolution also have their benefits. The Amazfit GTR 3 has the same 450mAh battery found in its Pro brother, but it can last up to 21 days on a single charge. This is almost double the battery life of the GTR 3 Pro.
You should keep in mind that the GTR 3 does not have music storage, a speaker, or Wi-Fi connectivity. The lack of a speaker means that this smartwatch does not support Bluetooth calls.
The Amazfit GTR 3’s pricing starts at $179.99 and the watch is already available at the US and European Amazfit stores.
Amazfit GTS 3
The GTS 3 is the third new smartwatch from the lineup. According to Amazfit, it is the most sports-oriented one. It has a large square display and a thin and lightweight design. The GTS 3 weighs just 24.4g.
The square screen of the Amazfit GTS 3 measures 1.75 inches. It is a high-resolution AMOLED panel with 341 ppi and a high screen-to-body ratio of 72.4%.
Just like the GTR 3, the GTS 3 lacks a speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity, and music storage. It runs the same Zepp OS as the rest with more than 150 sport activity modes, 8 of which activate automatically.
To make the GTS 3 so slim and lightweight, Amazfit had to put a smaller battery in it - a 250mAh unit, to be exact. This battery, according to Amazfit, is still good for up to 12 days of use without recharging.
The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in the US soon with a starting price of $179.99. The GTS 3 is already available at the European Amazfit stores.