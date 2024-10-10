See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
All Google Pixel Watch models official get the "Full battery notification" feature

An image of the back of a Pixel Watch about to connect to its charger
Following reports from the community where this was first spotted, Google is now officially announcing the rollout of the "100% Charged Notification" to all Pixel Watch models. This has been a highly requested feature that originally saw a limited rollout last year, only to stall shortly after. Now, Google is finally responding to its users' requests by adding it back.

This new functionality is designed to provide users with a convenient way to know when their smartwatch has reached a full charge. This ensures that users can quickly put it back on their wrist and continue tracking their health and activity metrics without interruption. The full battery notification feature is automatically enabled on all Pixel Watch devices, so users don't need to adjust any settings. Once the watch is fully charged, a notification will appear on the user's paired smartphone, alerting them that the battery is at 100% and ready to go.

A screenshot of the &amp;quot;fully charged&amp;quot; notification feature on Pixel Watches
Full battery notifications on all Pixel Watch models. | Image credit — Google


To further enhance convenience and promote healthy charging habits, the notification automatically dismisses itself when the watch is removed from the charger. This thoughtful design helps prevent users from accidentally leaving their watch on the charger for an extended period, which can potentially degrade the battery's lifespan over time.

The addition of this seemingly simple feature addresses a practical need for Pixel Watch users who want to ensure their device is always charged and ready for use. By providing an automatic alert such as this one, Google has made it easier for users to manage their Pixel Watch's battery and maintain its long-term health.

This update reflects Google's willingness to improving the Pixel Watch user experience based on feedback and requests from its customer base. The full battery notification, while seemingly small, contributes significantly to the overall convenience and efficiency of using the Pixel Watch.

I, for one, am happy that Google decided to bring this feature back and listened to user feedback. Sometimes the smallest of improvements can make the biggest of differences. The full battery notification, though seemingly minor, contributes significantly to the convenience and efficiency of using the Pixel Watch. It's a minor but impactful change that enhances the user experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

