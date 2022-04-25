All of the best JBL Bluetooth speakers are on sale at their lowest prices ever





But surprisingly or not, "dumb" speakers with no voice assistance, smart home controls, or built-in touchscreens are also still very much in demand, with JBL undoubtedly selling large numbers every year as many folks continue to prefer the portability and affordability of the company's Go, Clip, or Flip-branded audio accessories.





That's especially true when some of these products are available at lower than usual prices, and now just so happens to be one of those rare cases when the newest members of the popular JBL Go, Clip, Flip, Charge, and Xtreme families are all deeply discounted, presumably for a limited time only.



As usual, the JBL Go 3 is by far the cheapest of the portable Bluetooth speaker bunch, currently allowing its Amazon buyers to shave a cool 40 percent off its already extremely reasonable $49.95 list price in a grand total of five different paint jobs including the decidedly eye-catching red and teal.



Obviously, you'll need to cough up significantly more than 30 bucks to squeeze north of Go 3's fairly modest 5 hours of uninterrupted listening time out of your next portable speaker, although the JBL Clip 4 is also far from extravagantly priced at $30 under its $79.95 MSRP in four cool colors of its own.



At a regular price of $129.95 currently marked down by $30, the JBL Flip 5 ups the Clip 4's 10-hour battery life rating to no less than 12 hours while vastly improving the overall sound quality and adding Party Boost functionality into the equation to allow you to easily create a stereo setup featuring two different speakers.



The JBL Charge 5 is not only considerably more powerful and longer-lasting, with up to 20 hours of continuous playtime possible, but also capable of charging other devices (including your phone) while keeping the party going... and not breaking the bank in the process, fetching 30 bucks less than its usual price of $179.95.



Finally, the JBL Xtreme 3 is perfect for the most... extreme parties, rocking four drivers and two high-quality JBL Bass Radiators while going for $80 below its far-from-affordable (but justified) list price of $379.95.





In case you're wondering, all five of these bad boys seem to be on sale at record high discounts either for the first time ever or replicating the very best deals available to date.