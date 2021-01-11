Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Android Alcatel

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 11, 2021, 11:02 AM
Alcatel introduces a range of super cheap smartphones
In addition to announcing its own TCL 20 Series at CES 2021 in Las Vegas, TCL has introduced a new lineup of budget smartphones under the Alcatel brand that will be available soon.

The Alcatel 3L


Set to retail at €149 across Europe when it hits shelves in March 2021, the budget Alcatel 3L offers a decent list of specs for the money and is actually the most expensive Alcatel phone announced at CES.

TCL has chosen an octa-core MediaTek chipset for the inside clocked at 1.8Ghz and has paired it up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Other variants aren’t planned, but the Alcatel 3L does support microSD cards of up to 512GB.

A 4,000mAh battery that charges via a micro-USB port makes sure the 6.2-inch notched display, which offers slim bezels and a thicker chin, is running throughout the day. The phone runs Android 11 straight out of the box.

Turning the smartphone over reveals a rectangular camera module in the top-left corner. It houses a 48-megapixel main camera with support for autofocus, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Alcatel 3L will be sold in Jewelry Blue and Jewelry Black. It’s worth noting the phone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Alcatel 1S


Sitting below the Alcatel 3L is the Alcatel 1S, which includes the same MediaTek processor as its more expensive sibling but introduces some cuts in other areas such as the rear camera.

Specifically, the phone retains the 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors but replaces the 48-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel alternative. The selfie camera has been downgraded to a 5-megapixel implementation.

As for the inside, the aforementioned chipset is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with the option to expand via microSD cards of up to 512GB. You’ll also find a 4,000mah battery that again charges via a micro-USB port.

The Alcatel 1S is scheduled to hit shelves next month for €109. Two colors are planned at the moment — Elegant Black and Twilight Blue.

The Alcatel 1L


The Alcatel 1L isn’t cheaper than its Alcatel 1S sibling but is instead focused on the Latin American market and has a retail price of 2,699 Mexican Pesos which equates to around $135 in the US.
This device features a 6.1-inch notched screen and runs Android 11 (Go Edition) straight out of the box. The reason for the latter is that it ships with 2GB of RAM and uses a quad-core MediaTek chip.

Nevertheless, Alcatel is still offering its customers 32GB of storage with the option to expand on that by as much as 128GB with a microSD card. You can use all of that storage to take advantage of the rear cameras.

A 13-megapixel main camera has been selected for the phone and it’s accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better bokeh photos. It also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to listen to your videos without paying for Bluetooth headphones.

As with the other two phones, the Alcatel 1L features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

