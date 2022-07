Best Apple AirTag deals in July 2022

Best Apple AirTag deals

What is the price of an Apple AirTag?





Do Apple AirTags go on sale?

Are Apple AirTag deals worth it?

If attached to your belongings, Apple 's AirTags could save you a lot of time and worries, and prevent the potential loss of valuable items. You could use these tiny trackers to find important items like your keys, wallet, or backpack in case you lose them somewhere. This is why it is a good idea for everybody in Apple's ecosystem to have at least one AirTag in their arsenal.Although AirTags aren't that expensive, there are sometimes good deals on them, too. Usually, we can see them at a nice discount on Amazon or Best Buy. Тo save you time and energy, we've picked the best Apple AirTag deals right now.We will also keep this article up-to-date with the best deals currently available, so you should bookmark this story if you wish to follow the latest AirTags offers on the market.Currently, Apple sells one AirTag for $29 and a four-pack for $99 with free shipping. If you want, you can even order a free engraving for your AirTags, but only if you buy them from Apple’s official website.Apple's AirTag trackers do go on sale, but not very often. This is why when there are available AirTags deals with a nice discount, you should definitely take advantage of it because you never know when there will be another good offer.Well, sometimes they are worth it. Occasionally, there may be some AirTag deals that deserve your attention. True, AirTag offers won't help you save a fortune, but even a small discount on a 4-pack can help you save extra money to put towards AirTag keychain holders and loops.