 Best Apple AirTag deals in July 2022 - PhoneArena
Apple Deals
If attached to your belongings, Apple's AirTags could save you a lot of time and worries, and prevent the potential loss of valuable items. You could use these tiny trackers to find important items like your keys, wallet, or backpack in case you lose them somewhere. This is why it is a good idea for everybody in Apple's ecosystem to have at least one AirTag in their arsenal.

Although AirTags aren't that expensive, there are sometimes good deals on them, too. Usually, we can see them at a nice discount on Amazon or Best Buy. Тo save you time and energy, we've picked the best Apple AirTag deals right now.

We will also keep this article up-to-date with the best deals currently available, so you should bookmark this story if you wish to follow the latest AirTags offers on the market.

Best Apple AirTag deals


Apple AirTag now with a 5% discount!

Through this deal from Amazon, you can get a single Apple AirTag with 5% knocked off the price. This means that you will save $1.50.
$2 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon


Apple AirTag 4 pack

Through this offer, you can get four Apple AirTags with free delivery and save $1.39 on the entire pack. When you buy a 4 pack, you usually spend $17 less, because Apple gives each AirTag a slight discount, and when you add the $1.39, your total savings will be around $19 from this deal.
Buy at Amazon


What is the price of an Apple AirTag?


Currently, Apple sells one AirTag for $29 and a four-pack for $99 with free shipping. If you want, you can even order a free engraving for your AirTags, but only if you buy them from Apple’s official website.

Do Apple AirTags go on sale?


Apple's AirTag trackers do go on sale, but not very often. This is why when there are available AirTags deals with a nice discount, you should definitely take advantage of it because you never know when there will be another good offer.

Are Apple AirTag deals worth it?


Well, sometimes they are worth it. Occasionally, there may be some AirTag deals that deserve your attention. True, AirTag offers won't help you save a fortune, but even a small discount on a 4-pack can help you save extra money to put towards AirTag keychain holders and loops.
