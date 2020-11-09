Leather carrying case for long rumored Apple accessory surfaces in leaked photo
Apple's AirTag tracking accessory is supposedly going to be available in two different sizes when it finally is released possibly as soon as tomorrow. AirTags use the U1 UWB chip and the Find My app to help users track down items that they have attached the AirTags to. Last year, Apple accidentally leaked a promotional image showing that the AirTags will work on a key chain, luggage and even a bicycle. Images discovered last year showed a 3D red balloon and a 2D orange balloon that appear on an iPhone display as the user moves his iPhone closer to a tagged item.
Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown.— Fudge (@choco_bit) November 9, 2020
Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu
While the AirTag leather holder in the picture really does look like the illustration that accompanied the patent, even the Tipster who posted the leak had to suggest taking the image with a grain of salt in case it is a replica made by the Chinese using the patent illustration. Still, the typeface used on the photo appears to be genuine as it copies Apple's San Francisco font.
The AirPods are rumored to be priced between $69 and $99. Hopefully, we will see Apple take the wraps off of the long-awaited product tomorrow.