Leather carrying case for long rumored Apple accessory surfaces in leaked photo

Apple's AirTag tracking accessory is supposedly going to be available in two different sizes when it finally is released possibly as soon as tomorrow. AirTags use the U1 UWB chip and the Find My app to help users track down items that they have attached the AirTags to. Last year, Apple accidentally leaked a promotional image showing that the AirTags will work on a key chain, luggage and even a bicycle. Images discovered last year showed a 3D red balloon and a 2D orange balloon that appear on an iPhone display as the user moves his iPhone closer to a tagged item.





A feature called "Lost Mode" will reportedly allow the legion of iPhone users to help find a lost item. With this feature enabled, an iPhone user who stumbles on a lost item wearing an AirTag will be able to send an email to the item's owner to arrange its return. The AirTags are supposed to be powered by replaceable batteries and feature a special leather holder. If a tweet from Apple tipster Fudge is legit, that leather holder has appeared in a photo that was shared today on Twitter. Resembling an illustration from an Apple patent, the photo shows the AirTag holder in Saddle Brown.





The UWB chip that debuted on the iPhone 11 Pro models deliver more precise tracking of items than Bluetooth trackers can. And with Apple holding a new product event tomorrow to unveil its first Apple Silicon powered Macs, we just might see Apple finally introduce the AirTags during the same event which will be streamed live starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.



Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown.



Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu — Fudge (@choco_bit) November 9, 2020



While the AirTag leather holder in the picture really does look like the illustration that accompanied the patent, even the Tipster who posted the leak had to suggest taking the image with a grain of salt in case it is a replica made by the Chinese using the patent illustration. Still, the typeface used on the photo appears to be genuine as it copies Apple's San Francisco font.





The AirPods are rumored to be priced between $69 and $99. Hopefully, we will see Apple take the wraps off of the long-awaited product tomorrow.

