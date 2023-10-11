Last chance: lowest price on AirPods Pro 2 during October Prime Day deals!
Apple's AirPods Pro have long been lauded as top-tier wireless airbuds. They sound great, they connect super-easy to Apple devices, and they have exceptional noise cancelation. Plus, they are a comfortable fit for most people, as reports and reviews testify.
The AirPods Pro 2 improved on that formula with a very noticeable sound upgrade — tons of details, wide sound stage, balanced bass and sweet highs. The combination of high demand and them being Apple products means you rarely see them discounted.
Well, Prime Day in October is still on for a few hours. And you still have a chance of grabbing the brand new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case for 24% off! That's the lowest price they've gone for so far — typically, AirPods Pro 2 drop as low as $200. Now, they've passed that threshold!
Again, Prime members only have a few hours to take advantage of that offer, before the Prime Day in October event is over.
