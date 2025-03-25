After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script









over all the steps taken and how the crimes were connected. But one of the most crucial moments came in November 2024. It all started with a small clue in a statement that led the police to a specific part of the River Thames with a metal detector.



– Detective Chief Inspector Webb, Met Police, March 2025.

Police were able to trace email accounts back to the main suspect and his close associate, which led them to investigate 59 purchases on Amazon and eBay. Among the purchased items were unregistered Nokia burner phones, which were used to coordinate the murder plot.



Ultimately, the three men, all seasoned international criminals, were brought down by determined detectives who tracked their discarded tech. They were convicted of conspiracy to murder, with sentencing scheduled for April 25.



The next few lines might sound like the plot of a Hollywood action thriller (and who knows, maybe one day they will make it to the big screen?), but this is no fiction. It is actually a true story, with an iPad playing the role of the unexpected hero.It all started with a Ming vase stolen from a Swiss museum, a shooting at a comedian's house in Woodford, East London and the robbery of a luxury apartment. At first, these events seemed totally unrelated, but they were actually all part of a complex international crime network that police managed to unravel after six long years of investigation.The turning point? An iPad mini, buried just under an inch of sand on the banks of the River Thames. The tablet turned out to be the key piece of evidence that helped police crack the case. Thanks to this discovery, three individuals were convicted for their involvement in the near-assassination of one of Britain's most infamous armed robbers.