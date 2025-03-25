Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iPad
A close-up of a purple iPad mini on a table with a yellow background.
The next few lines might sound like the plot of a Hollywood action thriller (and who knows, maybe one day they will make it to the big screen?), but this is no fiction. It is actually a true story, with an iPad playing the role of the unexpected hero.

It all started with a Ming vase stolen from a Swiss museum, a shooting at a comedian's house in Woodford, East London and the robbery of a luxury apartment. At first, these events seemed totally unrelated, but they were actually all part of a complex international crime network that police managed to unravel after six long years of investigation.

The turning point? An iPad mini, buried just under an inch of sand on the banks of the River Thames. The tablet turned out to be the key piece of evidence that helped police crack the case. Thanks to this discovery, three individuals were convicted for their involvement in the near-assassination of one of Britain's most infamous armed robbers.



The report goes over all the steps taken and how the crimes were connected. But one of the most crucial moments came in November 2024. It all started with a small clue in a statement that led the police to a specific part of the River Thames with a metal detector.

There, they found a cellular iPad buried just under an inch of sand and covered in mud. Thanks to the forensics team, they managed to retrieve the SIM card. The data from it revealed crucial links between the iPad, an iPhone and various suspects, shedding light on the case.

I can't repeat the words I used but my jaw dropped. What a beautiful piece of the puzzle to put together.

– Detective Chief Inspector Webb, Met Police, March 2025.

Police were able to trace email accounts back to the main suspect and his close associate, which led them to investigate 59 purchases on Amazon and eBay. Among the purchased items were unregistered Nokia burner phones, which were used to coordinate the murder plot.

Ultimately, the three men, all seasoned international criminals, were brought down by determined detectives who tracked their discarded tech. They were convicted of conspiracy to murder, with sentencing scheduled for April 25.

This isn't the first time a piece of technology has played a key role in solving a crime. For instance, AirTags have quietly become heroes in numerous stories, whether it is helping people recover stolen items or assisting police in catching thieves.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
Amazon puts a warning on the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 – but why
Amazon puts a warning on the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 – but why
Start your spring in color with Amazon's state-of-the-art Kindle Colorsoft at a record high discount
Start your spring in color with Amazon's state-of-the-art Kindle Colorsoft at a record high discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless