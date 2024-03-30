Up Next:
Mobile smash hit RPG AFK Arena is getting a sequel called AFK Journey
Free-to-play fantasy RPG AFK Arena is getting a sequel for PC and mobile devices. The highly anticipated AFK Journey invites players on Android and iOS platforms to the magical world of Esperia where they will be able to enlist a myriad of heroes to their cause.
The gameplay focuses on idle mechanics, hence the AFK name. AFK Arena players will be happy to know that developer Lilith Games has revamped the combat system in the sequel to add new abilities, including environmental traps and precision-timed ultimate moves.
As a nice surprise, all heroes are available for free at launch. Also, players can claim All-Hero Login Rewards and get all A-Level and S-Level heroes from the six factions introduced with the official launch. The Login Rewards also includes 60 pulls, so make sure to claim those too.
According to developers, players won’t have to grind to level up their heroes, as they will earn rewards and characters level up even while they’re away. It’s also important to mention that AFK Journey features full cross-platform support since it’s also been released on PC.
AFK Journey seems to offer the same gacha system as the more popular Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Tower of Fantasy, so if you’re not particularly happy with this kind of monetization, you’ll probably want to skip this one. Otherwise, the game is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.
