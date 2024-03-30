Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Mobile smash hit RPG AFK Arena is getting a sequel called AFK Journey

By
Games
Mobile smash hit RPG AFK Arena is getting a sequel called AFK Journey
Free-to-play fantasy RPG AFK Arena is getting a sequel for PC and mobile devices. The highly anticipated AFK Journey invites players on Android and iOS platforms to the magical world of Esperia where they will be able to enlist a myriad of heroes to their cause.

The gameplay focuses on idle mechanics, hence the AFK name. AFK Arena players will be happy to know that developer Lilith Games has revamped the combat system in the sequel to add new abilities, including environmental traps and precision-timed ultimate moves.

According to developers, players won’t have to grind to level up their heroes, as they will earn rewards and characters level up even while they’re away. It’s also important to mention that AFK Journey features full cross-platform support since it’s also been released on PC.

As a nice surprise, all heroes are available for free at launch. Also, players can claim All-Hero Login Rewards and get all A-Level and S-Level heroes from the six factions introduced with the official launch. The Login Rewards also includes 60 pulls, so make sure to claim those too.

AFK Journey seems to offer the same gacha system as the more popular Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Tower of Fantasy, so if you’re not particularly happy with this kind of monetization, you’ll probably want to skip this one. Otherwise, the game is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Video Thumbnail
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless