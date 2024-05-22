Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Adobe launches its first-ever generative AI features for Lightroom mobile

Adobe has just announced a brand-new removal feature that will be available for Lightroom mobile, desktop, classic, and web versions of the app. Dubbed “Generative Remove,” the new feature promises to offer significantly improved and realistic results, powered by Firefly technology.

According to Adobe, Generative Remove is Lightroom’s most powerful remove tool yet, giving users the ability to remove unwanted objects from any photo non-destructively in single click by smartly matching the removed area with pixel perfect generations for realistic results.

The new feature is helpful for editing even the most complex backgrounds and surroundings including removing stains from a patterned shirt, reflections in water and more.

Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro photographer, everyone wants to be able to quickly and easily edit their photos on the go. We’re excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom’s millions of users – so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage and share anywhere they are.


Adobe’s new Generative Remove is available today as an early access feature across the Lightroom ecosystem via mobile, desktop, iPad, web and Classic.

Video Thumbnail


In addition to Generative Remove, Adobe made Lightroom’s AI-powered Lens Blur tool generally available with all-new presets, allowing users to achieve aesthetic blur effects on any photo in a single click. This feature is available across the Lightroom ecosystem via mobile, desktop, iPad, web and Classic.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

