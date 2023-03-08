Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Access the AI chatbot everyone is talking about from your Apple Watch

Apple Apps Wearables
1
Access the AI chatbot everyone is talking about from your Apple Watch
How would you like to access the AI chatbot everyone is talking about right from your Apple Watch? According to 9to5Mac, the watchGPT app is now available for the Apple Watch from the App Store priced at $3.99. According to the App Store listing, with watchGPT you'll be able to:

  • Interact with ChatGPT right from your Apple Watch.
  • Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing.
  • Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media.
  • Set the app as a complication for easy access.
  • Does not collect any data.
  • Available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish.

Right now, users can only ask one question. The developer says that he plans to update the app to allow users to have a complete conversation. The App Store listing notes that watchGPT can be added to your watch face as a complication. The latter is any feature on a watch beyond the display of hours, minutes, and seconds. You can set the app so that it will use a vocal input by default. The app can also be set to read answers out loud.

ChatGPT is now available for the Apple Watch using the watchGPT app - Access the AI chatbot everyone is talking about from your Apple Watch
ChatGPT is now available for the Apple Watch using the watchGPT app

The developer, Hidde van der Ploeg, writes on the App Store listing, "With watchGPT on your wrist, you can easily access a vast source of knowledge and communicate with an intelligent computer in real-time. It's like having a personal assistant on your wrist! To use watchGPT, simply open the app and ask your question or type in your message. watchGPT will provide you with a response that you can quickly share with others via text, email or social media."

He adds, "To make things even easier, you can set watchGPT as a complication on your watch face. This way, you can quickly access the app with just a tap on your watch face."

New Bing gives you ChatGPT integration on your phone - Access the AI chatbot everyone is talking about from your Apple Watch
New Bing gives you ChatGPT integration on your phone

You can't escape it, folks. The ChatGPT chatbot is everywhere. Personally, I just came off the waitlist today for the mobile version of the New Bing which means that I can now access it from my Pixel 6 Pro anytime I want. Frankly, after just playing around with it today, you can see that this is the future of search. And if ChatGPT or another AI chatbot gets access to the Android or iOS platforms, we could eventually say adios to digital assistants.

Latest News

iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
You can grab Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab S8+ for nearly half the price of iPad Pro
You can grab Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab S8+ for nearly half the price of iPad Pro
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung failed four times but finally making the "perfect" folding phone?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung failed four times but finally making the "perfect" folding phone?
Huawei in big trouble; company must come clean and explain its MWC actions
Huawei in big trouble; company must come clean and explain its MWC actions
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless