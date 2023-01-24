Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
An almost 10-year-old iPhone just got a security update. Yes, really

Apple
1
An almost 10-year-old iPhone just got a security update. Yes, really
A new update to older Apple devices is rolling out, which ensures that phones as old as the iPhone 5s are protected. According to AppleInsider, the update primarily targets phones and macbooks that don’t receive software updates anymore, so it’s lovely to see Apple caring about security vulnerabilities even on older hardware.

Here’s the latest software versions and what they apply to:

  • iOS 12.5.7
    ○ iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch Gen 6
  • iOS 15.7.3
    ○ All iPhone 6s models, all iPhone 7 models, iPhone SE Gen 1
  • iPadOS 15.7.3
    ○ iPad Air 2, iPad mini Gen 4, and iPod touch Gen 7
  • macOS Big Sur 11.7.3
  • macOS Monterey 12.6.3


Just for the record, the iPhone 5s — for example — is effectively obsolete, as per Apple’s own terminology. This pretty much means that they were not at all required to keep the ball rolling and update it, or any of the other older devices on the list. The same can be said for the iPhone 6s, or the SE Gen 1.

This entire ordeal may signify that some major vulnerability had surfaced, so maybe Apple had to act due to a large number of active users of these older devices. But with no official statement on such an event, this is simply speculation. As such, we’d rather compliment the Big A for being the good guy and making sure that their loyal fans — and vintage iPhone connoisseurs — are protected.

If you’ve got automatic updates turned on, then your device will likely update overnight on its own. You can check your version under Settings and compare it to the ones we’ve listed above. If you see a difference, make sure to check for any pending updates and install them if present.
