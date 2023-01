An almost 10-year-old iPhone just got a security update. Yes, really

Just for the record, the iPhone 5s — for example — is effectively obsolete, as per Apple’s own terminology. This pretty much means that they were not at all required to keep the ball rolling and update it, or any of the other older devices on the list. The same can be said for the i Phone 6s , or the SE Gen 1 This entire ordeal may signify that some major vulnerability had surfaced, so maybe Apple had to act due to a large number of active users of these older devices. But with no official statement on such an event, this is simply speculation. As such, we’d rather compliment the Big A for being the good guy and making sure that their loyal fans — and vintage iPhone connoisseurs — are protected.If you’ve got automatic updates turned on, then your device will likely update overnight on its own. You can check your version under Settings and compare it to the ones we’ve listed above. If you see a difference, make sure to check for any pending updates and install them if present.