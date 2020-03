Zoom for iOS stops sharing information with Facebook after a new update

Application Bundle Identifier

Application Instance ID

Application Version

Device Carrier

iOS Advertiser ID

iOS Device CPU Cores

iOS Device Disk Space Available

iOS Device Disk Space Remaining

iOS Device Display Dimensions

iOS Device Model

iOS Language

iOS Timezone

iOS Version

IP Address

Last week, we reported that the popular video-conferencing app Zoom had a concerning privacy issue , when Vice’s Motherboard informed us that the app was sharing data with Facebook, even for people who didn’t have a Facebook account.Now, Motherboard brings to our attention that Zoom has removed the code from its iOS app that was sending data to Facebook and is now offering the new version of the code with an update. The app used Facebook’s software development kits (SDKs) on its backend and therefore it sent analytics data, mainly related to targeted ads, to Facebook, without notifying the app’s users in its privacy policy.However, Zoom’s CEO, Eric S. Yuan, apologized in a blog post about the concern raised by the situation. He stated that Zoom users’ privacy is extremely important to the company and that they have decided to remove Facebook’s SDK from the iOS app. Additionally, he said that the information, sent to Facebook, did not include names, notes, attendees or any meeting-related information, but data about devices’ OS and some technical specifications.He also provided the following list of example information that the SDK was sending to Facebook:The update is now available for download for Zoom for iOS from Apple’s App Store . With the new version, users will be able to log in using their Facebook account only through a browser, and not directly from the app. Previously, the in-app Facebook login was associated with the now removed Facebook SDKs.