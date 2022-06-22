ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US
The Axon 40 Ultra is ZTE’s most capable smartphone yet and judging by its specs we tend to agree. That’s not to say you have to take the handset maker's word for it, but it’s nice to know there are cheaper alternatives out there that don’t compromise too much (or none at all).
After introducing its brand-new flagship in China some weeks ago, ZTE is now bringing the top-tier Axon 40 Ultra to the United States. Even better, potential customers can pick this one up for just $800, a great price considering what’s under the hood.
As far as the specs go, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is a beast on paper. It’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor and boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, which makes it very useful for gaming.
The phone drains energy from a large 5,000 mAh batter that support fast charging 65W and features Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology. Naturally, the Axon 40 Ultra ships with Android 12 on board and it’s likely to be upgraded to Android 12 when the update is ready.
For those who want a bit more oomph, ZTE is also selling an improved version of the Axon 40 Ultra for $900, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage (as opposed to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage). To make the phone even more appealing to customers, ZTE is offering those who buy the Axon 40 Ultra between June 21 and June 28 a free Bluetooth speaker.
Not to mention that ZTE’s flagship comes with an amazing triple camera that includes dual Sony IMX 787 sensor, a so-called Humanity main camera, and a wide-angle primary camera that promises high-quality and accurate images.
