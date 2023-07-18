YouTube experiments with Stable Volume feature to ensure consistent sound in videos

YouTube now has a feature called “Stable volume.”



I’m not entirely sure what it is, but I think it may be a normalizer and compressor that evens out the volume so you don’t have big jumps in volume between videos and even parts of a video itself.



May be problematic for music. pic.twitter.com/kh0IGoXmpe — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 15, 2023





YouTube, the world's largest online video sharing platform, is experimenting with a feature called Stable Volume to address varying sound quality across its billions of videos. This feature aims to ensure a consistent volume level, as some videos may be louder than others.has confirmed that YouTube is testing the Stable Volume feature with a select group of users worldwide. This new experiment is designed to maintain a more balanced volume while you watch videos. However, whether this feature will become a permanent addition to YouTube remains to be seen.M. Brandon Lee, a creator on YouTube, recently shared a tweet about this feature, correctly predicting its purpose.YouTube's spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is indeed testing a "new YouTube listening control feature that provides users with more consistent sound while watching videos." The test is currently limited to mobile devices, so if you are among the chosen participants, you may soon see the new Stable Volume feature in your YouTube mobile app.The Stable Volume feature aims to equalize volume levels both between videos and within a single video. This is particularly important when videos include both speech and other sounds. Many creators fail to maintain a consistent volume balance between speech and other audio elements, which can be frustrating for viewers trying to enjoy the content.Therefore, it was about time for YouTube to start testing such a feature. Watching videos without sudden, excessively loud sounds might be a welcome update to the platform. However, there are some who may argue against the inclusion of this feature while listening to music, and they may have a valid point. Fortunately, the option to disable the feature provides a solution to this concern.