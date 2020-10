YouTube Premium users will now get to test new experimental features in a special program

Keep in mind that these features have time-limited access at the moment.







Currently, a Premium subscription for YouTube costs $11.99 a month and gives you ad-free video consumption, YouTube Music background play, along with other features. Additionally, you will also have access to the Labs program to test new interesting features way before they become official.



Until recently, experimental features or new tricks on YouTube were offered at random to all YouTube users, but now Google has decided to change strategy. Engadget reports that now new, experimental features will be available for testing only to YouTube Premium subscribers, and not free users of the video-sharing platform.In the past, YouTube tested upcoming features, such as the iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode with random users, along with beta app testers. Google is now offering an interesting Labs program for its Premium subscribers, giving them access to experimental features if they wish to test them.Some of the new features that are available only to Premium users include: watching and searching within videos directly from the home screen on iOS, or searching for videos using your voice. The latter is currently available only for the web version of YouTube. A third feature lets you filter by topic in Spanish, French, or Portuguese.