YouTube Premium users will now get to test new experimental features in a special program
Some of the new features that are available only to Premium users include: watching and searching within videos directly from the home screen on iOS, or searching for videos using your voice. The latter is currently available only for the web version of YouTube. A third feature lets you filter by topic in Spanish, French, or Portuguese.
Keep in mind that these features have time-limited access at the moment.
Currently, a Premium subscription for YouTube costs $11.99 a month and gives you ad-free video consumption, YouTube Music background play, along with other features. Additionally, you will also have access to the Labs program to test new interesting features way before they become official.