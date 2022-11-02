YouTube brings Primetime Channels to its main app
YouTube is starting November with a bang! The company has just revealed plans to bring Primetime Channels like Showtime, AMC+, ViX+, Starz and Paramount+ to its main app to allow users to watch their favorite content in one place.
Starting today, an early version of Primetime Channels will be available for YouTube users in the United States. You’ll just need to sign up, head to the Movies & TV hub and you’ll be able to choose from more than 30 channels to watch.
YouTube’s recent move will most likely keep YouTube users engaged with the content the service provides for longer periods. It will also make it easier for those who also have YouTube TV to watch everything in one place, either it’s the latest Taylor Swift hit or the most recent Star Trek: Picard season.
It’s a great initiative that follows in Google TV’s footsteps, although YouTube has a much bigger potential thanks to its larger audience. We can only hope that the new Primetime Channels initiative will be upgraded with new features and expanded to more territories sooner rather than later. Until then, if you’re in the US, feel free to check this out and let us know what you think in the comment section.
Starting today, an early version of Primetime Channels will be available for YouTube users in the United States. You’ll just need to sign up, head to the Movies & TV hub and you’ll be able to choose from more than 30 channels to watch.
Keep in mind that these don’t come for free, you’ll have to buy each of them individually directly through YouTube. Once you sign up, Primetime Channels homepages will start featuring shows and movies with curated trailers that you might like. Also, YouTube recommendations will include programs from Primetime Channels, providing users with a personalized selection of content.
We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love. This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.
YouTube states that it will continue to add new Primetime Channels to YouTube, as well as “unique features.” The company also confirmed that it will make these available to international users too, although no timeframe has been provided.
YouTube’s recent move will most likely keep YouTube users engaged with the content the service provides for longer periods. It will also make it easier for those who also have YouTube TV to watch everything in one place, either it’s the latest Taylor Swift hit or the most recent Star Trek: Picard season.
It’s a great initiative that follows in Google TV’s footsteps, although YouTube has a much bigger potential thanks to its larger audience. We can only hope that the new Primetime Channels initiative will be upgraded with new features and expanded to more territories sooner rather than later. Until then, if you’re in the US, feel free to check this out and let us know what you think in the comment section.
Things that are NOT allowed: