Google hasn't yet found a solution to bring the full power of YouTube Music to Android TV but has found a workaround that will allow users to take advantage of some of the app's features. YouTube Music has recently popped up on Android TV devices, but before you get too excited, know that the implementation looks more like a temporary solution.Spotted by AndroidPolice , YouTube Music arrives on Android TV, but not in a proper way. First off, the app will show as a new Music tab in the regular YouTube app and it will not work in the background. A handful of features specific to YouTube Music are accessible from this tab, such as recommended playlists, music you like, music for you, and a couple of others.Unfortunately, the list of missing features is much bigger than the one with available features. Apart from the fact that it doesn't run in the background, YouTube Music lacks basic functions like shuffle and repeat. Also, users aren't offered the option to manage their playlists or upload music. The list goes on with other missing features like full library access and synchronized lyrics.Although YouTube Music on Android TV is missing a bunch of nifty features, we hope this is the first step to normality. In case you're looking for the Music tab in the YouTube app, keep in mind that this is a server-side change that might not be available to everyone.