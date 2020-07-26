YouTube Music arrives on Android TV, but not in a proper way
Unfortunately, the list of missing features is much bigger than the one with available features. Apart from the fact that it doesn't run in the background, YouTube Music lacks basic functions like shuffle and repeat. Also, users aren't offered the option to manage their playlists or upload music. The list goes on with other missing features like full library access and synchronized lyrics.
Although YouTube Music on Android TV is missing a bunch of nifty features, we hope this is the first step to normality. In case you're looking for the Music tab in the YouTube app, keep in mind that this is a server-side change that might not be available to everyone.