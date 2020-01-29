YouTube Music gains option to explore new releases on Android and iOS
YouTube Music updates adds a small but important change: the ability to explore new releases. Until recently, the mobile app would only allow users to see the 10 most recent albums or singles, but the new feature changes that.
YouTube started the rollout of the new feature early this month, but it became widely available recently, 9to5Google reports. After the update, you'll see a “See all” button in the “New releases” section of YouTube Music. Tapping the button will direct you to a new “Albums & singles” page which you can explore endlessly.
Reports on Reddit mention that the new feature shows up in YouTube Music version 3.49 or later on both Android and iOS platforms. The new update should be available to everyone in the next couple of days in case you're wondering why you don't see it in the App Store/Google Play Store yet.
1 Comment
1. fasef42206
Posts: 6; Member since: 14 min ago
posted on 12 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):