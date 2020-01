YouTube Music gains option to explore new releases on Android and iOS

As developers add new features all the time, it's important that their apps remain as clean and smooth as possible. YouTube Music is slowly getting all those much-needed improvements meant to increase usability on mobile devices.One of the most recent YouTube Music updates adds a small but important change: the ability to explore new releases. Until recently, the mobile app would only allow users to see the 10 most recent albums or singles, but the new feature changes that.YouTube started the rollout of the new feature early this month, but it became widely available recently, 9to5Google reports. After the update, you'll see a “See all” button in the “New releases” section of YouTube Music. Tapping the button will direct you to a new “Albums & singles” page which you can explore endlessly.Reports on Reddit mention that the new feature shows up in YouTube Music version 3.49 or later on both Android and iOS platforms. The new update should be available to everyone in the next couple of days in case you're wondering why you don't see it in the App Store/Google Play Store yet.