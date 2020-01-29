iOS Android Apps

YouTube Music gains option to explore new releases on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 29, 2020, 10:35 PM
YouTube Music gains option to explore new releases on Android and iOS
As developers add new features all the time, it's important that their apps remain as clean and smooth as possible. YouTube Music is slowly getting all those much-needed improvements meant to increase usability on mobile devices.

One of the most recent YouTube Music updates adds a small but important change: the ability to explore new releases. Until recently, the mobile app would only allow users to see the 10 most recent albums or singles, but the new feature changes that.

YouTube started the rollout of the new feature early this month, but it became widely available recently, 9to5Google reports. After the update, you'll see a “See all” button in the “New releases” section of YouTube Music. Tapping the button will direct you to a new “Albums & singles” page which you can explore endlessly.

Reports on Reddit mention that the new feature shows up in YouTube Music version 3.49 or later on both Android and iOS platforms. The new update should be available to everyone in the next couple of days in case you're wondering why you don't see it in the App Store/Google Play Store yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

fasef42206
Reply

1. fasef42206

Posts: 6; Member since: 14 min ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I yoy will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE. HERE☛……………www.richfly2.com

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless