Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

X's latest rule: brands required to invest $1,000 monthly in ads

Apps
1
X's latest rule: brands required to invest $1,000 monthly in ads
X, the previous Twitter, depends largely on advertisements, similar to many other websites, social media platforms, and media outlets. However, advertising on X has decreased since Elon Musk took over the company, mainly due to concerns about content moderation. Many companies are worried about their ads appearing next to content that goes against their values.

Despite this, Elon Musk and his team are working on attracting more advertisers by cutting ad prices. They also want verified brands to pay more for displaying their ads. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the company has warned brands that they'll lose their verified status unless they meet specific spending thresholds.

Starting August 7, if brands haven't spent at least $1,000 on ads in the last 30 days or $6,000 in the last 180 days, their accounts will lose the gold check mark that shows they genuinely represent their brand, as per an email from X.

Elon Musk responded to the report in a tweet, saying that brands can simply pay for a verified organization subscription instead, which costs $1,000 per month, making it practically the same. However, this might be a burden for small brands, NGOs, and cultural organizations with lower budgets.


Musk justified this decision by stating that the goal is to set a moderately high standard for verified organizations. The company aims for organizations to be of a non-trivial size to qualify and to prevent scammers from creating millions of accounts.

To boost profitability after a 50% revenue drop, X is focusing more on its main source of income, advertising. The Wall Street Journal also mentions that X offers discounts on some ad slots, such as a 50% discount for all new bookings until July 31. This move allows advertisers to reach more audiences during important moments, like sporting events.

Popular stories

Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
Loading Comments...

Latest News

TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones
TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones are deeply discounted in a few different colors
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones are deeply discounted in a few different colors
Apple iPad bezels to get slimmer with LIPO technology
Apple iPad bezels to get slimmer with LIPO technology
Google to celebrate its 25th birthday with 25% off in Japan
Google to celebrate its 25th birthday with 25% off in Japan
Snag a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 high-end headphones for $120 off from Amazon
Snag a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 high-end headphones for $120 off from Amazon
Best Buy has Amazon's jumbo-sized Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 on sale at killer prices
Best Buy has Amazon's jumbo-sized Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 on sale at killer prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless