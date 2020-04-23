Xiaomi

Xiaomi may be working on a shockingly cheap Mi Band 4C

Apr 23, 2020
Xiaomi's wildly successful Mi Band 3 was one of the top-selling wearables of 2018, with reports at the time suggesting 23.3 million units sold, giving the company a 13.5% share of the market, behind only the Apple Watch, which held 26.8% in that year.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 also cost a mere $30, with this price notably contributing to its success, and was followed by the Mi Band 4 in 2019, which can also be found for cheap, at prices ranging from $25 to $33. To follow all that success, Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 is expected this year, though it appears we may first see a different model, the Mi Band 4C.

Russian Xiaomi-focused site Xiaomishka has noticed a new model number in company certificates, which matches a product by the name of "Mi Smart Band 4C." This suggests we may see an even more affordable edition of the Mi Band 4 in the coming months.

The 2019 Mi Band 4 itself is a basic fitness tracker of physical activities such as cycling, running, swimming and walking, with a heart rate sensor and the ability to control streaming music on a paired iPhone or Android smartphone. It features a .95-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 120 x 240, and can display color text and images for the first time on a Mi Band. The device's screen is also coated in 2.5D tempered glass for scratch protection, with its entire body being water resistant. Its battery can last an impressive two weeks between charges too.

It's understandable that a device like that, which can satisfy the needs of most consumers looking for health and fitness tracking, at a generously low price, was also a big success for Xiaomi in 2019, and whatever comes next will likely also sell like hotcakes.

