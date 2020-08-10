Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Android Xiaomi 5G

Tipster hints Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be shockingly good

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 10, 2020, 11:36 AM
Tipster hints Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be shockingly good
To celebrate a decade of its existence, Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi 10 Ultra tomorrow, and looking at the information available, it looks like quite a phone. But exactly how good would it be and will it take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the upcoming iPhone 12? Well-known tipster Ice Universe hints that it will surely come close.

Could the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra be the first phone with an under panel selfie camera?


Per the leaker, the Mi 10 Ultra will shock the world. How will it manage to do that? Well, per display insider Ross Young, this could be the first handset to sport an under-display selfie camera. This possibility was earlier raised by another leaker, who has now taken back his words. Similarly, Young doesn't seem so sure either, and thus, there is a greater chance that the phone's successor will sport the new technology.


Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra alleged specs


To be fair, there is no point in having under panel selfie shooters on board if they are not ready for prime time yet. And, in either case, with or without an embedded camera, the Mi 10 Ultra sounds like an impressive device. It will likely have the Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood and leaked benchmark scores show performance will be pretty great. Per the listing, the phone will have 16GB of RAM. 8GB and 12GB models will supposedly be available too and at least one variant will have 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 


The handset is expected to sport a curved 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen. It is also tipped to have one of the best camera systems ever seen on a Xiaomi device, with a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultrawide snapper, an 8MP telephoto unit, and a periscope module with 120x digital zoom. If the leak turns out to be true, the Mi 10 Ultra will become the phone with the highest level of zoom, leaving behind the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



There will likely be a 4,500mAh battery inside with support for 120W wired charging.

Other noteworthy alleged specs include a customizable GPU, LPDDR5 RAM, a revamped vapor chamber cooling design, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Earlier known as the Mi 10 Pro Plus, the upcoming device is said to be a spruced-up version of the Mi 10 that was announced earlier this year. 

Per one report, the 12GB/256GB version will go for around $900 and the 12GB/512GB model will cost nearly $1,000.

