World's most popular e-reader drops back to Black Friday prices









Despite the ubiquity of smartphones and tablets, the e-reader marker is still alive and well. Nothing better demonstrates this than the popularity of Amazon’s Kindle line, something the e-commerce giant takes advantage of by offering periodic sales that offer major discounts over the already affordable prices.That’s a long way of saying that if you want a Kindle, now is the time to get it. Amazon is offering its much-loved, fourth-generation Paperwhite model at a third off for a savings of up to $45. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this model yet, matching the Black Friday prices from late last year.The Kindle Paperwhite strikes a great balance of capability and value for most, one level up from the base Kindle but still more accessible than the fancy Kindle Oasis. It’s got a nondescript oblong design that’s slim and light, a high-resolution e-ink display, and either 8 or 32GB of on-board storage.Plus, it offers weeks of battery life, a backlit display, and a completely waterproof design for low-maintenance reading on the go, making it an optimal gift for readers big and small. This really is a great price, so take a look if you’re in the market for an e-reader.