



Which iPhone feature do you miss the most? Aluminium body Headphone jack Home button Physical mute switch Other (I’ll say in a comment) Aluminium body 0% Headphone jack 0% Home button 0% Physical mute switch 100% Other (I’ll say in a comment) 0%

Like it or not, ever since its premiere in 2007, the iPhone has been one of the most iconic devices in the world. Along with that, it is also probably the most influential smartphone on the market. It is not uncommon for Apple to take a controversial decision that many people dislike and then be followed by everyone else in the industry.For that reason, current phones have mainly glass backs, no headphone jacks, and camera cutouts on their displays. However, those aren’t the only things Apple has changed in the iPhone in its almost 20-year-long history.Some of the changes were difficult for long-time Apple users, although they were necessary. The move away from the 30-pin to the Lighting connector with the iPhone 5 in 2012 is a good example. Though it may have provided a much more convenient connection, it rendered many existing accessories useless.Other changes were much easier to accept. When iOS ditched the skeuomorphic design with iOS 7, Apple probably made the most consequential software design improvement in the smartphone era. The switch from plastic to metal bodies and then to glass was also a good move despite its downsides.Some changes seem to be much more divisive. The ditching of the headphone jack is a painful loss for some people, even today, seven years after it happened. The wireless audio fans couldn’t care less, but many others see it as a user-hostile move. Last year, Apple replaced the physical mute switch with the customizable Action Button, making some people happy and others quite angry.Looking back at the history of the iPhone, we can’t help but miss some features. That’s why we ask you what iPhone feature you miss the most. The four options you get are the ones I feel I miss the most, but you’re free to choose “Other” and share your thoughts in a comment.