WhatsApp will give you more control over video messages with a small update
Ever get annoyed when something just doesn't work quite right? It might be handy, it might have its uses, but there's still that feeling of having to scoot the chair to crack open the fridge, you know what I mean? Well, sometimes, these irritating quirks come from apps, and it's a relief when they get fixed, even if it is a minor update. Small updates can make a big difference and it seems like WhatsApp gets that.
But for some users who prefer not to use video messages, having to manually select voice messages over video messages every time can be quite annoying. So, with this update, users can simply turn the toggle off, and tapping the voice note button won't switch to video messages anymore.
It's worth mentioning that even if you don't plan to disable video messages, it's good to check that toggle. Some beta users have reported finding it turned off unexpectedly, even if they've sent video messages before.
According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is introducing additional control options for its instant video messages feature. If you've updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 23.18.1.70) or the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.18.21), you might spot a new setting in the app. This setting allows beta testers to turn off, if they want, instant video messages.
WhatsApp had already made it possible for its users to record and share video messages through the app's latest updates in July. Without this new toggle, the feature is active by default, which means you can switch between video messages and voice notes by tapping the voice note button.
But for some users who prefer not to use video messages, having to manually select voice messages over video messages every time can be quite annoying. So, with this update, users can simply turn the toggle off, and tapping the voice note button won't switch to video messages anymore.
However, it's important to note that this option won't block short video messages. You'll still be able to receive and play them, but you won't be able to send video messages when this option is turned off.
It's worth mentioning that even if you don't plan to disable video messages, it's good to check that toggle. Some beta users have reported finding it turned off unexpectedly, even if they've sent video messages before.
The toggle for managing instant video messages is now available to some beta testers who've updated their WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app, and it will reach more people in the next few days.
Things that are NOT allowed: