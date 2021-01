WhatsApp ends 2020 with a bang, sets new all-time record as people celebrate New Year apart

Clearly 2020 has been a hell of a year, literally. The COVID-19 pandemic not only changed the way we live but also the way we interact with each other. The pace at which new technologies that make it easier to stay in touch appear has increased throughout the last year, as businesses tried to adapt to the new world order.Google, Facebook , and Microsoft have been at the forefront of the video chatting surge, as more and more people have turned to technology not just to connect with their loved ones, but also to work remotely.Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp generated the biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads, and social sharing during New Year's Eve even before COVID-19. However, since last year has been unusual, to say the least, it's no wonder that even more people have used social network services to celebrate New Year's Eve.In an infographic published on the first day of 2021, Facebook announced WhatsApp has set a new all-time record, as people celebrated using its apps: WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year's Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp.As far as Messenger goes, New Year's Eve 2020 was the biggest day ever for Messenger group video calls in the United States, with nearly twice more group video calls on New Year's Eve compared to the average day.Finally, there were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on NYE, an impressive number even considering the circumstances.