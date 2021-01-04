Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp ends 2020 with a bang, sets new all-time record as people celebrate New Year apart

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 04, 2021, 3:16 AM
WhatsApp ends 2020 with a bang, sets new all-time record as people celebrate New Year apart
Clearly 2020 has been a hell of a year, literally. The COVID-19 pandemic not only changed the way we live but also the way we interact with each other. The pace at which new technologies that make it easier to stay in touch appear has increased throughout the last year, as businesses tried to adapt to the new world order.

Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have been at the forefront of the video chatting surge, as more and more people have turned to technology not just to connect with their loved ones, but also to work remotely.

Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp generated the biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads, and social sharing during New Year's Eve even before COVID-19. However, since last year has been unusual, to say the least, it's no wonder that even more people have used social network services to celebrate New Year's Eve.

In an infographic published on the first day of 2021, Facebook announced WhatsApp has set a new all-time record, as people celebrated using its apps: WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year's Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp.

As far as Messenger goes, New Year's Eve 2020 was the biggest day ever for Messenger group video calls in the United States, with nearly twice more group video calls on New Year's Eve compared to the average day.

Finally, there were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on NYE, an impressive number even considering the circumstances.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream
Popular stories
Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year
Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect New Year's gift to global Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless