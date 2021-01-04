WhatsApp ends 2020 with a bang, sets new all-time record as people celebrate New Year apart
In an infographic published on the first day of 2021, Facebook announced WhatsApp has set a new all-time record, as people celebrated using its apps: WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year's Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp.
As far as Messenger goes, New Year's Eve 2020 was the biggest day ever for Messenger group video calls in the United States, with nearly twice more group video calls on New Year's Eve compared to the average day.
Finally, there were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on NYE, an impressive number even considering the circumstances.