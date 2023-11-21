WhatsApp is rolling out an email verification feature with the latest iOS app update



As reported by WABetaInfo As reported by, WhatsApp is currently pushing an update that enables users to link their accounts to an email address. This functionality, which allows users to verify their accounts via email rather than SMS, had initially been tested in a beta version and is now rolling out to all iOS users.



The 23.24.70 update for iOS is now available on the App Store, and although the official changelog doesn't provide detailed information about the new features included, it looks like WhatsApp is widely rolling out the email verification feature.



It's essential to note that this option doesn't replace SMS verification but serves as an alternative. This can prove useful in scenarios where users find themselves in areas without cellular coverage, for example, and still need to log in to their WhatsApp accounts.



To add an email address to your account, navigate to the Your Profile tab, select the Account menu, and tap on Email Address. WhatsApp emphasizes that the provided email address is solely used for account access and remains invisible to other users.



For users who haven't received the feature yet, it's anticipated that accounts will gradually receive the update over the next few weeks. The email verification feature is currently accessible to iOS users who install the latest WhatsApp update from the App Store. Ensure you've updated to this version if you want to explore the new feature. The feature might soon come to Android, too.



Additionally, users may notice a redesigned interface featuring a new green color. In other news, just recently, WhatsApp has introduced voice chats for large groups on iOS and Android and a new privacy feature allowing users to hide their IP address