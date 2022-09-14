What will the Dynamic Island be used for? Apparently, for games

You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.

Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap!



️ Hit The Island - our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice :) #iPhone14Pro#iOS16pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6d — Kriss Smolka (@ksmolka) September 13, 2022





The game is still under development, but it is an interesting take on how developers can interact with the Dynamic Island. It should be noted that whether the new feature is able to reach its full potential largely depends on third-party developers finding unique uses for the Dynamic Island. Only then can the trap of it becoming little more than an interesting gimmick can be avoided.