What will the Dynamic Island be used for? Apparently, for games
Love it or hate it, Apple has established itself as an undisputed trendsetter in the smartphone world. The Cupertino company is not quick to change and implements innovation at its own pace and on its own terms- case in point, the (in)famous notch.
While Android manufacturers have been trying to produce the holy grail - a smartphone with a seamless edge to edge display - by making cutout smaller and smaller every year, Apple had dogmatically stuck to its notch for almost half a decade.
The Dynamic Island throws the notion of making the typical cutouts as small as possible into the waste bin, and instead blends software and hardware seamlessly to make the most out of the dead pixel space. Whether that approach sticks, remains up for debate. However, third-party developers are already making clever use of Apple’s Dynamic Island.
The game is still under development, but it is an interesting take on how developers can interact with the Dynamic Island. It should be noted that whether the new feature is able to reach its full potential largely depends on third-party developers finding unique uses for the Dynamic Island. Only then can the trap of it becoming little more than an interesting gimmick can be avoided.
It is only now, 5 years after the iPhone X introduced the notch for the first time, that Apple is transitioning to its new signature design element - the Dynamic Island. And in typical Apple fashion the new “feature” is reserved only for the company’s most premium smartphones - the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
One such example comes in the form of “Hit the (Dynamic) Island”, a new game by Kriss Smolka, the name behind apps like HabitMinder and WaterMinder. Smolka first showcased his new creation by publishing a video on Twitter. The tweet was subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article.
Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap!— Kriss Smolka (@ksmolka) September 13, 2022
️ Hit The Island - our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice :) #iPhone14Pro#iOS16pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6d
