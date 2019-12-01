Walmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday
You can also score up $300 off the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, or the oldie Galaxy Note 9, too. The deal was running through Thursday, November 28, and then disappeared, but Walmart just resurrected it to include the Cyber Monday shopping craze on electronics.
Thus, you can now score Verizon's Galaxy S10 5G for $450 less, or the iPhone 11 at nearly half price via a Walmart eGift card with an account upgrade. For Verizon, it's enough to sign for 24-month installments, while AT&T's lease goes to 30 months.
The eGift card for the respective amount will be sent to you within a month of your new device's shipment, and it's a nice way to score on a single device if you are looking to upgrade your plan, no BOGOs or trade-ins required.
The deal will be running from 9 p.m. (PST) December 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. (PST) December 2, 2019, just enough to be called the best Walmart Cyber Monday deal on top-shelf smartphones.
