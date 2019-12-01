Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Android Deals

Walmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 10:07 AM
Walmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday
In case you have missed the sweet Walmart deal that knocked up to $450 off the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G (Verizon only), Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, it's back on again.

You can also score up $300 off the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10e, or the oldie Galaxy Note 9, too. The deal was running through Thursday, November 28, and then disappeared, but Walmart just resurrected it to include the Cyber Monday shopping craze on electronics.

Thus, you can now score Verizon's Galaxy S10 5G for $450 less, or the iPhone 11 at nearly half price via a Walmart eGift card with an account upgrade. For Verizon, it's enough to sign for 24-month installments, while AT&T's lease goes to 30 months. 

The eGift card for the respective amount will be sent to you within a month of your new device's shipment, and it's a nice way to score on a single device if you are looking to upgrade your plan, no BOGOs or trade-ins required. 

The deal will be running from 9 p.m. (PST) December 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. (PST) December 2, 2019, just enough to be called the best Walmart Cyber Monday deal on top-shelf smartphones.


$835.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on eBay
$995.90 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on eBay

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max OS: iOS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.6
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.5" 1242 x 2688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 12 MP front
  • Processor Apple A13 Bionic, Hexa-core, 2650 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3969 mAh
Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Unlocked-Moto-G7-goes-down-to-a-little-over-100-in-grade-A-eBay-deal
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal
-$400
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-unlocked-deal-microsoft-ebay
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached
-$30
Google-Home-Mini-sale-30-off
Google Home Mini on sale for just $20 at multiple US retailers
Target-Cyber-Week-sale-2019
Target Cyber Week sale starts one day early, here are the best deals
Apple-Music-six-months-trial
Expires in - 15h 33minNew Apple Music subscribers receiving six months of service for free
-$50
The-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-is-50-off-on-Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.