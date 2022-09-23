Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?
It is official - all Apple Watch models for 2022 are now available. The Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE made their debut last week, while the wildly-expensive Apple Watch Ultra hits shelves today - September 23rd.
Make no mistake, however - the three new Apple Watch models have much more differences than they do similarities. Each version has a specific target audience in mind, and the pricing points have never been so far apart.
The Apple Watch Ultra, however, is an entirely different beast altogether. It is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date, it boasts an incredible battery life and has a large, rugged body that can weather the storm, no matter where its owner takes it. Naturally, it comes at a whopping price tag (of $799) and aims to appeal mostly to people that spend the majority of their time outdoors.
Given the difference between the three Apple Watch models, we think it is only appropriate to ask what you think. Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about? Share your opinion in the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment as well.
For starters, the Apple Watch SE is supposed to be Apple’s entry level wearable. The Cupertino company itself notes that the SE is the first Apple Watch for many consumers, including younger ones. At a starting price of $249, the Apple Watch SE is the most basic of the bunch, with a limited number of features and much smaller room for customization. The case only comes in aluminum, and there are but three color options available.
The Apple Watch 8 is the new staple when it comes to Apple’s wearables. It features a bigger display, much more premium materials like ceramic. The case also comes in stainless steel (albeit at a hefty price increase), and users have a plethora of colors to choose from. Furthermore, the multitude of more advanced features that the Apple Watch 8 brings to the table make it the best choice for most users.
