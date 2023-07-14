Voices of Galaxy: Samsung's team crafting the Galaxy gaming experience







Some might think (including myself) that the team featured in the video has the most amazing job in the world. Playing games all day sounds like a lot of fun. But of course, it's still a job that needs to be done, and this team is focused on improving the gaming experience for Galaxy users.



Samsung is focused on leveling up its technology with cutting-edge features like Ray Tracing, featured in the Galaxy S23 series. Ray Tracing is an advanced technique that creates lifelike visual effects by simulating the path of light rays in real-time. The Galaxy S23 series incorporates specialized hardware in its graphics processing unit (GPU) to accelerate this process, enabling mobile games to showcase realistic shadows and reflections.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered Samsung's best gaming phone. It boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive brightness of 1750 nits. In simpler terms, you'll be immersed in stunning and vibrant gaming content. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the fastest chipset ever seen on a Galaxy smartphone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung values the gaming experience on Galaxy phones and tablets, and it employs various approaches to meet user expectations. For instance, it has the Game Launcher, a hub where you can access games downloaded from the Play Store and Galaxy Store in one place. It also offers the Samsung game portal, which provides tips, products, news, and events, all aimed at enhancing your gaming experience.

Samsung has just released a new video on its YouTube channel, giving us a peek behind the scenes of how a team of innovators creates the gaming experience for Galaxy phones and tablets.The video is part of a special series called Voices of Galaxy, where real-life stories of Samsung Galaxy users are shared. These users, driven by their passion, creativity, and determination, use technology to make a positive impact on their lives and communities.