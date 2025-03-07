Vivo X100 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro? Older cameras win Best Photo again

One of the most impressive facts about our Photo of the Week series is the diversity of devices you use to take the photos you send us. There aren’t only the Galaxies that top our Camera Score chart , but many others phones too. This week’s winning photo was snapped with an iPhone, and our honorable mention choices were done with an older Vivo and a flagship-killer type of OnePlus.





The diversity of phones, and the fact that you’ve used older models to snap some of the best photos show that technical specifications aren’t the most important factor in the creative process. It’s also not mandatory to own the latest and greatest to create something beautiful. Using the available tools with imagination and knowledge, and maybe having fun meanwhile, is what’s important.



Without further ado, here are this week’s top photographs.

This week’s best photo





Snapped with an Snapped with an iPhone 15 Pro , the Photo of the Week is by Christopher Smith. He captured something rather mundane but in a way that looks and feels different.

We'll be honest - this photo doesn't require a $999 iPhone 15 Pro and it is absolutely possible to achieve similar results with almost any other device. After all, shooting a source of light is technically quite easy. However, you don't need technical struggles every time you get a nice photo.

The first honorable mention goes to Jose Obregon who took this photo in an art museum in his hometown. The eerie feeling of the photo comes from the visible shadows on the floor, though there aren’t people leaving those shadows. The reason for the anomaly is that Jose used an AI eraser tool. He took the photo with a Vivo X100 Pro



The other honorable mention this week is for Young Kim and his photo from the Wallace Falls State Park in Gold Bar, Washington in the United States. He had used a OnePlus 13R for this photo, which is the company's best flagship killer. It fits our selection's eerie mood this week and impresses with the details in the snowy trees and the textures of the rocks the phone managed to capture. Young Kim says the photo is straight from the camera and he didn't edit it. How can you get featured? Our submission is open for anyone who wants to share a photo and have the chance to have it featured. We will be back at the end of March, but until then you can submit in one of two ways:

A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line "PA Photo of the Week". Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.



B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @ Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @ phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.



Thank you for sharing with us the amazing moments and stories you’ve captured. It’s now a tradition, so we’re again having not only the winner but also a couple of honorable mentions.