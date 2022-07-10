Virgin and O2 customers get to learn languages with Duolingo for free





If anyone from the UK feels like learning a new language this Summer, know that Virgin Media O2 now offers 3 months of premium Duolingo subscriptions to its customers.





The bonus comes to O2 customers through the O2 Priority service — the platform you gain access to if you have a plan with that carrier. If you are signed up for Virgin Media , on the other hand, you need to go through the Virgin Plus platform, which is — again — open to Virgin customers.





While the free tier of Duolingo is still perfectly usable for anyone wishing to dabble in foreign languages, the Plus tier adds some extra perks to help you perfect your new skills. First of all, it removes ads, so no annoyances as you are trying to get through your daily learning routine. Then, you can receive actual reviews of your mistakes, and personalized tips on how to iron those particular kinks out. Plus members also get a progress quiz to regularly check how far they've come.





Duolingo Plus costs about £5.24 per month, so that's a bit of money saved for Virgin Media O2 customers, if they were planning to get the premium subscription. If you are due for a contract renewal and looking for UK carrier deals, feel free to read more:





Duolingo is one of the most popular apps for learning foreign languages, and for good reason. The app helps users work on their vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation through meticulously planned and timed exercises. Developer Duolingo specializes in education and even provides language certification, so yeah — it's easy to say they are leaders in that particular scene.