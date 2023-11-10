Verizon is down in many parts of the US

Update: It looks like the situation is steadily getting better, with some users reporting that their It looks like the situation is steadily getting better, with some users reporting that their LTE services have been restored





The outage is most affecting customers in North America.





The problem appears to be severe as it is not limited to spotty signals as many customers have reported that except for emergency 911 calls, nothing is working, with their phones showing "No service" or "SOS only".





It's hard to ascertain how many users have been affected but the number doesn't seem insignificant. Citizens of Aurora, Boise, Denver, Littleton, Meridian, Nampa, New York City, Salt Lake City, and Utah are among those who have been affected.





Verizon hasn't said anything about the outage so far and some users who reached out to the telecom company didn't receive satisfactory responses. Customers have reported issues with both cellular service and data. Verizon Home Internet users have also been impacted.















According to a screenshot posted by one X user, a Verizon sales representative has acknowledged the issue, noting that text, data, and voice services have been affected. The company is working on the issue and it could take up to 12 hours before services are fully restored.





If you still have no service, you might want to restart your phone.









This is a developing story