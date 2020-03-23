All Verizon subscribers are getting 15GB of free data for a limited time
On the other hand, Verizon prepaid customers and small business postpaid metered customers will have the 15GB of data added to their current standalone or shared data plan. This data can be used for smartphones, hotspot or other connected device use.
Furthermore, standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also receive additional 15GB of 4G LTE data. All types of customers eligible for the free data will get it on March 25 without having to do anything.
According to Verizon, all customers who have plans dating since 2015 are eligible for the promotions, including More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0 and 2.0, as well as the Verizon Unlimited Plan and all Mix & Match Unlimited plans.