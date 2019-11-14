Verizon Motorola Android Polls

Verizon's Moto RAZR 2019 is finally a compact foldable, will you get it on release?

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 14, 2019, 3:46 AM

Тhe freshly-unveiled Motorola RAZR 2019 is closer to what we imagined a foldable handset would be - an old-fashioned flip phone that has an uninterrupted screen where the hinge is on the back, making it compact to carry, and giving you a huge display when you need it.

The whole premise of foldable phones was, until a few years ago, to turn the 4"+ phone screens of the time into 7"+ ones without having to lug around a giant phone, and it took Samsung seven years to end up with a retail device on that concept. 

The problem that is evident with the Galaxy Fold and the Mate X is that they are giant phones. Regardless of whether you fold them inwards or outwards, bending the phones around the vertical axis makes them thick, tall, and uncomfortable to carry around in pockets. The new RAZR rights that wrong, and introduces a smallish 6.2" display that is with a very tall aspect ratio, for the ultimate compact phone in your pocket. 

Unfortunately, you'd have to shell out an amount that a top-end iPhone or Galaxy at the highest storage tier would command, but that's the price of being an early adopter of a potentially revolutionizing technology. Any takers when this thing goes up for pre-order next month on Verizon?

Are you getting Verizon's resurrected Motorola RAZR 2019 upon release?

Romantico3pe
Reply

1. Romantico3pe

Posts: 180; Member since: Sep 14, 2015

Where is the option , i dont have verizon

posted on 8 hours ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

2. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 40; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

I'll get V2 - this v1 is too weak on specs for that $$. In 4 months I'll buy a used one though

posted on 6 hours ago

cmdacos
Reply

3. cmdacos

Posts: 4307; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Like the form factor but not buying a Moto phone, ever.

posted on 5 hours ago

libra89
Reply

4. libra89

Posts: 2312; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

The idea is cool but I'm good.

posted on 3 hours ago

monoke
Reply

5. monoke

Posts: 1191; Member since: Mar 14, 2015

I really do love this design and ingenuity of the hinge but this is obviously an early adoption device. Wait for the spring loaded edition with more beefed up specs. It'll come.

posted on 2 hours ago

OneLove123
Reply

6. OneLove123

Posts: 1249; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

That chin!!! I’ll stick with my LG 8x

posted on 5 min ago

