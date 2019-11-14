Verizon's Moto RAZR 2019 is finally a compact foldable, will you get it on release?









The whole premise of foldable phones was, until a few years ago, to turn the 4"+ phone screens of the time into 7"+ ones without having to lug around a giant phone, and it took Samsung seven years to end up with a retail device on that concept.





The problem that is evident with the Galaxy Fold and the Mate X is that they are giant phones. Regardless of whether you fold them inwards or outwards, bending the phones around the vertical axis makes them thick, tall, and uncomfortable to carry around in pockets. The new RAZR rights that wrong, and introduces a smallish 6.2" display that is with a very tall aspect ratio, for the ultimate compact phone in your pocket.





Unfortunately, you'd have to shell out an amount that a top-end iPhone or Galaxy at the highest storage tier would command, but that's the price of being an early adopter of a potentially revolutionizing technology. Any takers when this thing goes up for pre-order next month on Verizon?





Are you getting Verizon's resurrected Motorola RAZR 2019 upon release? Yes No I'll wait for the first reviews Yes 20.23% No 45.09% I'll wait for the first reviews 34.68%