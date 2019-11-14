Verizon's Moto RAZR 2019 is finally a compact foldable, will you get it on release?
Тhe freshly-unveiled Motorola RAZR 2019 is closer to what we imagined a foldable handset would be - an old-fashioned flip phone that has an uninterrupted screen where the hinge is on the back, making it compact to carry, and giving you a huge display when you need it.
The problem that is evident with the Galaxy Fold and the Mate X is that they are giant phones. Regardless of whether you fold them inwards or outwards, bending the phones around the vertical axis makes them thick, tall, and uncomfortable to carry around in pockets. The new RAZR rights that wrong, and introduces a smallish 6.2" display that is with a very tall aspect ratio, for the ultimate compact phone in your pocket.
Unfortunately, you'd have to shell out an amount that a top-end iPhone or Galaxy at the highest storage tier would command, but that's the price of being an early adopter of a potentially revolutionizing technology. Any takers when this thing goes up for pre-order next month on Verizon?
