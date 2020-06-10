Verizon brings its 5G Home Internet service to the sixth US city

Good news for those waiting for Verizon to expand its 5G Home Internet service to additional markets. The carrier has just announced
that 5G Home Internet is now available in Detroit, while two other US cities – Indianapolis and Los Angeles are getting improved 5G Home offerings.
So, starting today, customers in parts of Metro Detroit can sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Internet service for as low as $50 per month. Unfortunately, if you're not a Verizon customer already, you'll have to pay $70 per month for the 5G Home Internet service. On the bright side, all those who sign up for the first time will receive three months of service for free.
Verizon 5G Home is delivered with the latest Wi-Fi 6 Router, which offers users peak speeds of up to 1Gbps. On the side note, the router provided by Verizon comes with Amazon Alexa
built-in. The set-up process is now quite fast as users can take advantage of the so-called “Self Setup with 5G Home Internet” option.
But wait, there's more! Verizon offers a free Stream TV device to all customers who sign up for 5G Home Internet, which lets them access a plethora of apps and entertainment, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Also, customers will receive YouTube TV for one months, Disney+ for one year and gaming on Google Stadia for three months, all completely free.
Besides Detroit, Verizon's 5G Home Internet service is available in parts of Chicago, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston, and Indianapolis. Two of these markets, Indianapolis and Los Angeles, now feature “enhanced 5G Home service” (whatever that might mean), and by the end of the year the service will be expanded to 10 additional cities.