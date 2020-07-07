Accessories Apple

Upcoming Apple HomePod update could add a long-awaited feature

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 07, 2020, 3:52 PM
Although Apple hasn't talked too much about the HomePod at WWDC, it looks like changes are coming to the smart speaker. There have been rumors about Apple allowing HomePod users to listen to other music streaming services without having to use AirPlay and an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

A new HomePod beta software spotted by MacRumors suggests that Apple is actively working to bring the much-needed feature to its smart speaker. In the beta software, there's a new option that lets you choose the default service that will be used for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

You will be able to choose from several, including Spotify and Pandora, although not before third-party developers could implement the feature into their apps. When the new option will be fully implemented, HomePod users will be able to set another default music service to listen to.

Once you choose your default music service other than Apple Music, you'll be able to ask Siri to stream music directly from that service. Since Spotify isn't among the listed options in the beta software, it will probably take some time for the feature to be fully implemented to HomePod, but at least we know where Apple is going with this.

