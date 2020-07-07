Upcoming Apple HomePod update could add a long-awaited feature
A new HomePod beta software spotted by MacRumors suggests that Apple is actively working to bring the much-needed feature to its smart speaker. In the beta software, there's a new option that lets you choose the default service that will be used for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Once you choose your default music service other than Apple Music, you'll be able to ask Siri to stream music directly from that service. Since Spotify isn't among the listed options in the beta software, it will probably take some time for the feature to be fully implemented to HomePod, but at least we know where Apple is going with this.