Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

US Cellular sells 5G network spectrum T-Mobile didn't get to AT&T

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T US Cellular
US Cellular sells 5G network spectrum T-Mobile didn't get to AT&T
After T-Mobile's purchase of US Cellular's assets announced earlier this year closes, AT&T will scoop some of the spectrum assets that T-Mobile won't get in a $1.018 billion deal. 

US Cellular says that AT&T will pay it for 1,250 million MHz-Pops of 3.45 GHz spectrum and 331 million MHz-Pops of 700 MHz B/C block licenses that AT&T needs to build out its 5G network faster.

Currently, T-Mobile is passing regulatory scrutiny over the $4.4 billion purchase of US Cellular’s stores, customers, and cellular network. The carrier, however, kept nearly 70% of its spectrum holdings and is now selling them to the highest bidder.

It already sold some to Verizon, disposing of 55% of its holdings to date, and continues selling with the AT&T deal, as what's left are the most sought-after mid-band frequencies at the prized C-band spectrum that both Verizon and AT&T bank on for their 5G networks expansion, as well as some mmWave holdings.

We are pleased with the significant value that will be realized in the various transactions recently announced. This agreement adds a fourth mobile network operator, in addition to T-Mobile, to the list of those whose subscribers will benefit from the sale of our spectrum licenses. As with the other mobile network operators, we are confident that AT&T can put it to productive use in communities throughout the U.S. Furthermore, the terms of the agreement will ensure that there will be continued, uninterrupted service for UScellular customers in the interim.
Laurent C. Therivel, President and CEO of US Cellular, November '24

TDS, the big US Cellular shareholder, has already approved the sale, but the deal with AT&T will only go through if T-Mobile closes its acquisition and US Cellular manages to acquire some of the purchased spectrum licenses from a third party owner.

Recommended Stories
Verizon already bought $1 billion worth of spectrum licenses in the 850 MHz band, as well as Advanced Wireless Services in the 695–2200 MHz range and Personal Communications Services (PCS) bands in the 1850–1995 MHz spectrum.

US Cellular won't need this spectrum as it overlaps with bands of its now-parent company T-Mobile, and can earn a good chunk of change selling to other carriers that desperately need more licenses so that can catch up with T-Mobile's 5G network speeds and coverage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless