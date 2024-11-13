US Cellular sells 5G network spectrum T-Mobile didn't get to AT&T

T-Mobile won't get in a $1.018 billion deal. After T-Mobile 's purchase of US Cellular 's assets announced earlier this year closes, AT&T will scoop some of the spectrum assets thatwon't get in a $1.018 billion deal.





AT&T will pay it for 1,250 million MHz-Pops of 3.45 GHz spectrum and 331 million MHz-Pops of 700 MHz B/C block licenses that AT&T needs to build out its 5G network faster.





Currently, T-Mobile is passing regulatory scrutiny over the $4.4 billion purchase of US Cellular’s stores, customers, and cellular network. The carrier, however, kept nearly 70% of its spectrum holdings and is now selling them to the highest bidder.





It already sold some to Verizon, disposing of 55% of its holdings to date, and continues selling with the AT&T deal, as what's left are the most sought-after mid-band frequencies at the prized C-band spectrum that both Verizon and AT&T bank on for their 5G networks expansion, as well as some mmWave holdings.





Laurent C. Therivel, President and CEO of US Cellular, November '24

US Cellular won't need this spectrum as it overlaps with bands of its now-parent company T-Mobile, and can earn a good chunk of change selling to other carriers that desperately need more licenses so that can catch up with T-Mobile's 5G network speeds and coverage.

TDS, the big US Cellular shareholder, has already approved the sale, but the deal with AT&T will only go through if T-Mobile closes its acquisition and US Cellular manages to acquire some of the purchased spectrum licenses from a third party owner. AT&T already bought $1 billion worth of spectrum licenses in the 850 MHz band, as well as Advanced Wireless Services in the 695–2200 MHz range and Personal Communications Services (PCS) bands in the 1850–1995 MHz spectrum.