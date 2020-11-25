Twitter vows to battle the “silent pandemic” with custom emojis
In partnership with UN Women and the UN Human Rights Office, we are launching custom emojis to spread awareness on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 and Human Rights Day on December 10. The emojis will appear when people Tweet with the hashtags #GenerationEquality, #OrangeTheWorld, #16Days, #HumanRightsDay, and other localized hashtags.
Twitter is also expanding the #ThereIsHelp notification service that the social network launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. When people search terms associated with gender-based violence on Twitter, a prompt will show information about helplines and other local resources. The service is active in 24 markets, including countries such as Australia, India, Mexico, Thailand, the UK, the US, and more.