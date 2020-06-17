iOS Apps

iPhone users can now post voice messages on Twitter

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2020, 7:00 PM
iPhone users can now post voice messages on Twitter
Twitter has a lot of issues to fix and there are so many requested features that have yet to implement that we didn't think the company is actually working on such an important update like the one revealed today.

Starting today, iOS users can tweet with their voices. There are no limitations when it comes to the number of characters, although tweeting with your voice isn't too much different than using text, at least that's what Twitter claims.

First off, it's worth mentioning that it's still testing this feature, so if it's not working properly for you, then you know why. If you're not bothered by that and want to try it out, here is what you need to do.

Open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths, which will bring you to your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. The only thing you need to do is tap that button to start recording your voice.

After you finish recording your message, tap the Done button, and head back to the composer screen to Tweet. Keep in mind that you're limited to 140 seconds of audio, just like you're limited to 280 characters if you plan to text your tweet.

Anyway, people should see your voice tweet on their timeline and be able to listen to it by tapping the image. If they have an iPhone, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of the timeline.

Since Twitter is still experimenting with this feature, only a limited number of people on Twitter for iOS will be able to use voice tweets at the moment, but developers promise that all iOS users should be able to tweet with their voice in the coming weeks.

