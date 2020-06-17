iPhone users can now post voice messages on Twitter
Starting today, iOS users can tweet with their voices. There are no limitations when it comes to the number of characters, although tweeting with your voice isn't too much different than using text, at least that's what Twitter claims.
Open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths, which will bring you to your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. The only thing you need to do is tap that button to start recording your voice.
Anyway, people should see your voice tweet on their timeline and be able to listen to it by tapping the image. If they have an iPhone, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of the timeline.
Since Twitter is still experimenting with this feature, only a limited number of people on Twitter for iOS will be able to use voice tweets at the moment, but developers promise that all iOS users should be able to tweet with their voice in the coming weeks.