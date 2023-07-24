Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Twitter sets a limit to the number of DMs an unverified user can send

Apps
Twitter sets a limit to the number of DMs an unverified user can send
Changes have become a regular occurrence on Twitter lately. Perhaps the most significant change since Elon Musk's acquisition of the company is the latest rebranding, where X is set to replace the blue bird. While soon the iconic bird might no longer fly around the web, sharing tweets, it is still here and brings some updates.
 
Twitter (or X, as we might soon call it) limits the number of DMs unverified accounts can send. According to the company, this change aims at reducing spam in Direct Messages. So, if you don’t have a paid account, you will have a daily limit for sending out DMs. And if you don’t want to experience this limitation, the option is for you to subscribe to Twitter Blue.


Recent changes to Twitter aim to attract more paid subscribers by setting limits on the activities of unverified users or introducing new features exclusively for Twitter Blue users. For example, now there are limits on the number of tweets per day that unverified users can read, while long tweets of up to 25,000 characters and tweets editing options have been rolled out for Twitter Blue users.

These changes, aimed at attracting more paid users seem reasonable since Twitter is still not generating profits. Elon Musk himself shared that the company is facing negative cash flow due to a significant drop in advertising revenue in addition to a heavy debt load.

The rebranding of the platform is another move by Musk to transform the company into a profitable one. We could expect X to introduce further changes to encourage unpaid subscriptions to convert into paid ones. With the bird gone, the rebranded platform can start afresh with a new vision, purpose, and features. Unlike unverified accounts, there seem to be no limitations set for Musk and his team's imagination.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Android phones will soon try to entice users to install the latest update
Android phones will soon try to entice users to install the latest update
Loading Comments...

Latest News

A top deal at Motorola makes the Moto G 5G (2023) cheaper than ever
A top deal at Motorola makes the Moto G 5G (2023) cheaper than ever
YouTube Shorts is getting a new experimental feature
YouTube Shorts is getting a new experimental feature
Samsung Unpacked: How to watch, what to expect at the Fold 5, Flip 5 announcement event? (Update)
Samsung Unpacked: How to watch, what to expect at the Fold 5, Flip 5 announcement event? (Update)
Sony Xperia 5 V promotional video got leaked: less cameras, lower price?
Sony Xperia 5 V promotional video got leaked: less cameras, lower price?
Motorola’s affordable Moto G14 finally has a release date
Motorola’s affordable Moto G14 finally has a release date
T-Mobile is wiping out the remaining debt on phones purchased by some ex-Sprint customers
T-Mobile is wiping out the remaining debt on phones purchased by some ex-Sprint customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless