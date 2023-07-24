Twitter sets a limit to the number of DMs an unverified user can send



Twitter (or X, as we might soon call it) limits the number of DMs unverified accounts can send. According to the company, this change aims at reducing spam in Direct Messages. So, if you don’t have a paid account, you will have a daily limit for sending out DMs. And if you don’t want to experience this limitation, the option is for you to subscribe to Twitter Blue.





We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages: https://t.co/0CI4NTRw75 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2023



These changes, aimed at attracting more paid users seem reasonable since Twitter is still not generating profits. Elon Musk himself shared that the company is facing These changes, aimed at attracting more paid users seem reasonable since Twitter is still not generating profits. Elon Musk himself shared that the company is facing negative cash flow due to a significant drop in advertising revenue in addition to a heavy debt load.



The rebranding of the platform is another move by Musk to transform the company into a profitable one. We could expect X to introduce further changes to encourage unpaid subscriptions to convert into paid ones. With the bird gone, the rebranded platform can start afresh with a new vision, purpose, and features. Unlike unverified accounts, there seem to be no limitations set for Musk and his team's imagination.