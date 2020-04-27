Apps

Twitter is testing a new feature on iOS that will make conversations easier to follow

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 27, 2020, 2:28 AM
Twitter is testing a new feature on iOS that will make conversations easier to follow
A new Twitter feature that aims to make information about retweets more visible is being tested on a small group of iOS Twitter users, according to The Verge. It shows the number of times a post has been retweeted with a comment, next to the amount of other retweets.


Despite being a seemingly small change, it will likely help many follow up conversations easier, although it's not certain if the new feature will actually eventually make it to all users, and if so, when.

Without it, when users would reply to tweets via a quote retweet, it was difficult to find their responses and follow the entire conversation. As users open a tweet, they would normally only see the traditional replies others have left, which technically isn't all the replies.

Its noted that despite several UI changes Twitter has been tinkering with over the last year, very few have actually made it to all users, with most ending up scrapped, so it is well possible that this experimental feature may either be removed or implemented differently in the global Twitter app versions.

Twitter recently also updated its guidance, with a specific focus on removing dangerous 5G claims and COVID-19 misinformation. In addition, the social network made promises to direct people towards government officials for coronavirus news, by saying it will actively "amplify authoritative, official content around the globe."

After the recent spread of misinformation about 5G, notably claims that 5G causes coronavirus, led to vandals in several countries destroying 5G cell towers, Twitter became one of many social media giants to take measures into shutting down such dangerous claims.

In March, Twitter said that its "working with global public health authorities to identify expects," noting that currently its prioritizing the verification of health experts.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
OnePlus 8 Review
OnePlus 8 Review
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless